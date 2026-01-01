Dispensaries with senior discounts in Peshastin, Washington
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- RECGreen Life Cannabis - Wenatchee14.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
If you're looking for a cannabis retailer that truly puts their customers first, look no further than Green Life Cannabis. My recent experience with them was nothing short of exceptional, and I cannot recommend them enough. My partner and I had been searching for a retailer who could provide medical cards, but we were constantly running into dead ends. We had been given the "runaround" by so many other retailers, and were at our wits' end. That's when we came across Green Life. From the moment I called them, I knew we were in good hands. The staff member who answered the phone was friendly, knowledgeable, and took the time to answer all of my questions. They didn't rush me off the phone, and I didn't feel like I was just another customer to them. When we arrived in person, we were greeted by the same warm and welcoming energy. The staff was incredibly professional, and we were able to get everything we needed with ease. We never once felt rushed or like our questions were unimportant. The products at Green Life Cannabis were of the highest quality, and the prices were fair. But what really stood out to us was the exceptional customer service. We felt valued and respected, and we knew that we were in good hands. Overall, I cannot recommend Green Life Cannabis enough. If you're looking for a retailer who truly cares about their customers, and who will provide a pleasant and professional experience every time, then look no further than Green Life. You won't be disappointed.read full review
- RECThe Bake Shop - GeorgePickup48.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
before I gush about this store and the employees here, especially Toby M. ...let me just say that it is tempered by the fact that I'm a flower only Fire Bros and this shop sometimes doesn't have the strains that I'm particularly looking for.....yet, I chose to drive here to buy time and again. The store employees are so helpful, professional, upbeat, and actually know what they are talking about--when they don't they are honest about it and will find the answer and are happy to do so. Appreciate you all. Toby M. However often has stood out as almost awesome budtender. One of the first times I came to this shop he was forced to deny me entry because I forgot my id but, he was so kind and professional about it and made me feel like coming back even tho I could have just hit another store in the way outta town .. after that they always took care of us, our fickle searching and hem hawing... 1000 repeat questions ... You get the picture. Best bud store eva! And my dog Bak Bak loves them too and has considered running away from home to be their door greater. They don't have chicken or cheese at this store tho so...read full review
- MED & RECThe Bake Shop - Yakima, Union GapPickup71.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup80.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup80.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins80.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins81.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins81.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup82.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- RECPRC - Arlington1 dealPickup82.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Best selections with fresh product and very competitive pricing. Staff wasn’t rude like Cascade Kropz staff is and it was nice they don’t have people shooting up in the parking lot like Cascade Kropz does too! When I talk to PRC Budtenders they are listening and ready but at that Cascade Kropz place all Budtenders are VERY STONED!!!! Thank you PRCread full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins85.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Green1 dealPickup in under 30 mins87.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins87.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins93.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins97.2 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- Northwind Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins113.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
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