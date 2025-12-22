Best weed dispensaries in Peshastin, Washington with authentic reviews
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- MED & REC
2. The Happy Crop Shoppe - Wenatchee1 dealPickup in under 30 mins15.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I first started visiting the happy crop shoppe, back in 2016. I have always had a good time and ease finding what I want. Their staff are welcoming and knowledgeable. All locations are kept clean and well represented with a great atmosphere . The huge selection of brands and wide range of quality is perfect. The prices are competitive and fair and the rewards/loyalty program is a wonderful help and fun to hear the staff say : you have 10$ off. If you are looking for a great place to shop for all your green needs I’m more than sure they got you covered.read full review
- MED & REC
4. The Happy Crop Shoppe - East WenatcheePickup in under 30 mins18.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- REC
8. Green Life Cannabis - Wenatchee14.4 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
If you're looking for a cannabis retailer that truly puts their customers first, look no further than Green Life Cannabis. My recent experience with them was nothing short of exceptional, and I cannot recommend them enough. My partner and I had been searching for a retailer who could provide medical cards, but we were constantly running into dead ends. We had been given the "runaround" by so many other retailers, and were at our wits' end. That's when we came across Green Life. From the moment I called them, I knew we were in good hands. The staff member who answered the phone was friendly, knowledgeable, and took the time to answer all of my questions. They didn't rush me off the phone, and I didn't feel like I was just another customer to them. When we arrived in person, we were greeted by the same warm and welcoming energy. The staff was incredibly professional, and we were able to get everything we needed with ease. We never once felt rushed or like our questions were unimportant. The products at Green Life Cannabis were of the highest quality, and the prices were fair. But what really stood out to us was the exceptional customer service. We felt valued and respected, and we knew that we were in good hands. Overall, I cannot recommend Green Life Cannabis enough. If you're looking for a retailer who truly cares about their customers, and who will provide a pleasant and professional experience every time, then look no further than Green Life. You won't be disappointed.read full review
- MED & REC
9. Craft Cannabis - Wenatchee15.6 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
- REC
10. The Back Porch - Recreational16.2 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
- REC
13. The Bake Shop - GeorgePickup48.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
before I gush about this store and the employees here, especially Toby M. ...let me just say that it is tempered by the fact that I'm a flower only Fire Bros and this shop sometimes doesn't have the strains that I'm particularly looking for.....yet, I chose to drive here to buy time and again. The store employees are so helpful, professional, upbeat, and actually know what they are talking about--when they don't they are honest about it and will find the answer and are happy to do so. Appreciate you all. Toby M. However often has stood out as almost awesome budtender. One of the first times I came to this shop he was forced to deny me entry because I forgot my id but, he was so kind and professional about it and made me feel like coming back even tho I could have just hit another store in the way outta town .. after that they always took care of us, our fickle searching and hem hawing... 1000 repeat questions ... You get the picture. Best bud store eva! And my dog Bak Bak loves them too and has considered running away from home to be their door greater. They don't have chicken or cheese at this store tho so...read full review
- MED & REC
14. GoodBuds - Quincy5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins49.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
This place is the best. Came here on my way to a concert at the Gorge Amphitheater and got everything I needed. They have great selection, atmosphere and vibe. Hands-down I will be coming back to the shop anytime I’m in the area. No need to waste time shopping around again as the other stores in the area are pretty lackluster. Plus, there is a couple Sasquatch out in the field. So Cool!!read full review
16. Fireweed CannabisPickup in under 30 mins57.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- REC
20. The Green Shelf40.3 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
All of the staff are incredibly friendly and knowledgeable about the products. The budtenders are more than happy to share their experiences and mini reviews of taste with different strains and are prepared to make recommendations on the spot. They are always getting new inventory and also the returning favorites, and running out of weed is almost something to look forward to so I can return and experience their customer service again.read full review
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