Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Port Hadlock-Irondale, Washington
Results 1-30 of 401
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- MED & RECIsland Herb - Whidbey IslandPickup in under 30 mins11.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup25.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup25.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins26.1 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- RECRainier Cannabis - Mountlake TerracePickup in under 30 mins26.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup28.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECPRC - Arlington1 dealPickup29.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Best selections with fresh product and very competitive pricing. Staff wasn’t rude like Cascade Kropz staff is and it was nice they don’t have people shooting up in the parking lot like Cascade Kropz does too! When I talk to PRC Budtenders they are listening and ready but at that Cascade Kropz place all Budtenders are VERY STONED!!!! Thank you PRCread full review
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Port Townsend1 dealPickup4.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
good selection & prices, very friendly vibe. It might be a bit hard to find; Google isn't yet sure how to get there. Once you have found it and, happy purchase in hand, you're driving up the steep and narrow ramp out of the parking lot, you might freak out, depending on what if anything you smoked before starting up the car, or even if you didn't smoke anything yet. Nice place. Drive carefully and soberly.read full review
- RECNature's Gifts - Sequim16.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECPaper and Leaf - Bainbridge Island26.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECRemedy Tulalip27.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
It was n.ot kule when restock. Cl,osed them down. Early. And when. They closed early without any explaining…. Now, a yeaR later they are on point. Joshua,.. the little , dudes name idk but they got Better and ! I don’t miss bham as much. Great Place thx buds for improving . Had to show support keep kind alwayz . . u stonerread full review
- RECThe Joint - Everett27.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Such a wonderful first experience! I stopped by to grab a disposable dab pen before heading on a hike with some friends. The girls working there were incredibly helpful and the shop has a wonderful selection on pens with a great price range! Sam helped me find a great tasting pen that had me and my friends upbeat and giggling the whole hike! Such a fun atmosphere, great selection, and wonderful staff! Will definitely be stopping by again and would recommend you do too!read full review
- RECFloyd's Cannabis Co. - Port Angeles29.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10:45pm PT
Floyd's in Port Angeles! Well, I’m still new to town, and I came from a non-420-friendly state, so walking into a shop and getting a bag of goodies is still a little like hippie Disneyland to me. But in a good way. I’ve been to a few cannabis shops in town, but I always come back to Floyd’s; it just feels comfortable. The folks are well-informed, well versed about all aspects of their wares. Today Adam was particularly patient and informative with me as I waffled with what I wanted. What seems to be lacking in the retail industry is patience and knowledge; Adam had an abundance of both, much appreciated. The selection is delightful and, well, I just cannot say enough, great prices, great products, great people. That’s a business model I can support.read full review
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins33.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
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