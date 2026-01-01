Dispensaries with parking on-site in Port Hadlock-Irondale, Washington
Results 1-30 of 568
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECIsland Herb - Whidbey IslandPickup in under 30 mins11.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECDISPO 42Pickup24.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I love this dispensary and the employees! Garret is absolutely amazing! He is very knowledgeable and cares about the quality of the product he sells. I never worry about what I’m putting into my body knowing Garret cares about supporting growers whom stick with natural ways of growing. The service you receive is unmatched to any other dispensary and they are truly like family to me and I literally do not go to any other dispensary. Please consider supporting Garret and his dispensary, you will not regret it!read full review
- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins24.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup25.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup25.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins26.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins26.1 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Shoreline15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins28.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Chris helped me today and not only did he listen to all my rambling but he made my bad week better. A smile on his face. Answered all my questions and really gave a good vibe. It’s been a long time since I’ve been there and nothing has changed the staff is amazing big shout out to Chris for helping meread full review
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup28.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECSeattle Tonics43 dealsPickup in under 30 mins29.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Port Townsend1 dealPickup4.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
good selection & prices, very friendly vibe. It might be a bit hard to find; Google isn't yet sure how to get there. Once you have found it and, happy purchase in hand, you're driving up the steep and narrow ramp out of the parking lot, you might freak out, depending on what if anything you smoked before starting up the car, or even if you didn't smoke anything yet. Nice place. Drive carefully and soberly.read full review
- RECNature's Gifts - Sequim16.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECGreen Lady - Lynnwood25.7 mi away
Subsequent visits have shown they are covering the 6-8 dollar a gram in flower so to be honest I have to up my review. I really appreciated the 420 sale at the most time of everyone's need and The Purple Pantera is Heavy Metal. Xclusive is my top pick for outdoor mid for the Budgetssuer minded. Covering all bases means saving money for higher grade products which they cover well. They might be putting up with me for some time. Chip aka Warren.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.