Dispensaries with student discounts in Port Orchard, Washington
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- RECFloyd's Cannabis Co. - Port Angeles53.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10:45pm PT
Floyd's in Port Angeles! Well, I’m still new to town, and I came from a non-420-friendly state, so walking into a shop and getting a bag of goodies is still a little like hippie Disneyland to me. But in a good way. I’ve been to a few cannabis shops in town, but I always come back to Floyd’s; it just feels comfortable. The folks are well-informed, well versed about all aspects of their wares. Today Adam was particularly patient and informative with me as I waffled with what I wanted. What seems to be lacking in the retail industry is patience and knowledge; Adam had an abundance of both, much appreciated. The selection is delightful and, well, I just cannot say enough, great prices, great products, great people. That’s a business model I can support.read full review
- MED & RECSmooth Roots - Astoria2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins110.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECLoveBuzz3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins139.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
My first time at Love Buzz, I was on Leafly searching for 420 sales on Drops - Mango. Love Buzz was in my neighborhood, the Mango Drops that I was looking for was on sale at 50% off. I ended up shopping on Saturday and returned for 420, to purchase some more Drops, my meds. On 420 they gave away free meal tickets for a Stoopid Burger. It made my day. I shopped there twice and will return and told my friends about Love Buzzread full review
- MED & RECSpeedy Janes- Hillsboro1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins141.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECCultiv8Pickup142.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECWeedAgain - FairgroundsPickup in under 30 mins179.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:50pm PT
This is the only dispensary I really go to now besides elevate out in Keizer probably by far one of the best dispensaries to go to friendly staff friendly atmosphere and some of the best buds around when it comes to flower thanks for being you guys you rock got to crush them hours and smoke them flowers twisted lotus outread full review
- MED & RECHigh Quality9 dealsPickup in under 30 mins206.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECBloominati Cannabis - Corvallis5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins208.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECHigh Quality - Twin Oaks8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins208.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
Ive been a long time (11 years! ) customer of the og HQ. I absolutely love the new location too! Its so spacious and cute! They bring the same high vibes and top notch customer service as always. I notice they have a more curated selection of flower and I love the new walk up edible display! Im always looking for my top shelf concentrates, and they never disappoint. Im looking forward to the community events in the spacious parking lot! Best dispensary in Corvallis! Thanks so much for all you do to keep us lifted!read full review
- MED & RECThe People's Wellness Center11 dealsPickup in under 30 mins241.4 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
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