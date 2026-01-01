Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Port Townsend, Washington
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- MED & RECDISPO 42Pickup26.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I love this dispensary and the employees! Garret is absolutely amazing! He is very knowledgeable and cares about the quality of the product he sells. I never worry about what I’m putting into my body knowing Garret cares about supporting growers whom stick with natural ways of growing. The service you receive is unmatched to any other dispensary and they are truly like family to me and I literally do not go to any other dispensary. Please consider supporting Garret and his dispensary, you will not regret it!read full review
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup28.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup28.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins28.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- RECRainier Cannabis - Mountlake TerracePickup in under 30 mins30.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Port Townsend1 dealPickup2.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
good selection & prices, very friendly vibe. It might be a bit hard to find; Google isn't yet sure how to get there. Once you have found it and, happy purchase in hand, you're driving up the steep and narrow ramp out of the parking lot, you might freak out, depending on what if anything you smoked before starting up the car, or even if you didn't smoke anything yet. Nice place. Drive carefully and soberly.read full review
- RECThe Joint - Everett29.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Such a wonderful first experience! I stopped by to grab a disposable dab pen before heading on a hike with some friends. The girls working there were incredibly helpful and the shop has a wonderful selection on pens with a great price range! Sam helped me find a great tasting pen that had me and my friends upbeat and giggling the whole hike! Such a fun atmosphere, great selection, and wonderful staff! Will definitely be stopping by again and would recommend you do too!read full review
- RECFloyd's Cannabis Co. - Port Angeles29.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10:45pm PT
Floyd's in Port Angeles! Well, I’m still new to town, and I came from a non-420-friendly state, so walking into a shop and getting a bag of goodies is still a little like hippie Disneyland to me. But in a good way. I’ve been to a few cannabis shops in town, but I always come back to Floyd’s; it just feels comfortable. The folks are well-informed, well versed about all aspects of their wares. Today Adam was particularly patient and informative with me as I waffled with what I wanted. What seems to be lacking in the retail industry is patience and knowledge; Adam had an abundance of both, much appreciated. The selection is delightful and, well, I just cannot say enough, great prices, great products, great people. That’s a business model I can support.read full review
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup32.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup34.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins38.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECHerbs House35.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECFloyd's Cannabis Co. - Sedro-Woolley35.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
Sadly, I am abandoning Floyd's. I have been a happy customer for years. I preorder and have not had any troubles until recently. When I go in I am told that what I've ordered is 'out of stock' and then a substitute is promptly suggested. This has happened to me during the last four times I've ordered my preferred bud. And in the years prior it didn't happen once. I see a pattern here and I'm certain I'm not the only one who is experiencing this.read full review
- MED & RECUncle Ike's - Olive Way40.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- RECUncle Ike's - Central District40.8 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
Secure & Clean! With a very knowledgeable staff and a secure, (literally) clean, and enjoyable atmosphere I will continue to make the drive from my home in Lynnwood. They have buds that are crystally frosty and just absolutely delicious! They also have a REALLY good selection of Dabs, Dab cartridges and Distilatte tankers! Being a girl who loves her dabs.... that may be my favorite part! I always find something fun in the edible department and I LOVE LOVE LOVE their daily deals!!!! Uncle Ike's has my heart!!!read full review
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