Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Poulsbo, Washington
Results 1-30 of 413
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins5.5 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins11.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup15.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECRainier Cannabis - Mountlake TerracePickup in under 30 mins15.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins19.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup19.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECIsland Herb - Whidbey IslandPickup in under 30 mins19.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup20.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Port Townsend1 dealPickup26.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
good selection & prices, very friendly vibe. It might be a bit hard to find; Google isn't yet sure how to get there. Once you have found it and, happy purchase in hand, you're driving up the steep and narrow ramp out of the parking lot, you might freak out, depending on what if anything you smoked before starting up the car, or even if you didn't smoke anything yet. Nice place. Drive carefully and soberly.read full review
- RECPaper and Leaf - Bainbridge Island6.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECHerbs House13.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECTheorem Cannabis - Kenmore18.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
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