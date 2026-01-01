Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Prosser, Washington
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- MED & RECThe Bake Shop - Yakima, Union GapPickup41.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECHigh Desert Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins59.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
I travel for work, and have checked out many different types of shops. The selection, the staff and their customer service constantly stands above the rest and I’m always impressed by the amount of deals and promo’s they have happening! Do yourself the favor and check them out! HIGHLY recommendread full review
- MED & RECYakima Weed Company - South42.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10:45pm PT
- RECPendleton Cannabis59.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I feel like anything I write is not going to be enough to express the gratitude I have for the employees, especially a few of the ladies that work Friday morning. Every time I go to Pendleton Cannabis, I feel welcome and taken care of , on a whole different level. Short story long,we watch energy and I appreciate it! Thank you for your kindness!read full review
- RECThe Bake Shop - GeorgePickup60.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
before I gush about this store and the employees here, especially Toby M. ...let me just say that it is tempered by the fact that I'm a flower only Fire Bros and this shop sometimes doesn't have the strains that I'm particularly looking for.....yet, I chose to drive here to buy time and again. The store employees are so helpful, professional, upbeat, and actually know what they are talking about--when they don't they are honest about it and will find the answer and are happy to do so. Appreciate you all. Toby M. However often has stood out as almost awesome budtender. One of the first times I came to this shop he was forced to deny me entry because I forgot my id but, he was so kind and professional about it and made me feel like coming back even tho I could have just hit another store in the way outta town .. after that they always took care of us, our fickle searching and hem hawing... 1000 repeat questions ... You get the picture. Best bud store eva! And my dog Bak Bak loves them too and has considered running away from home to be their door greater. They don't have chicken or cheese at this store tho so...read full review
- MED & RECHigh Mountain Rec3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins80.3 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Dayton2 dealsPickup85.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
365 Dayton Recreational is truly one of Dayton’s standout businesses. The moment you walk in, you’re met with kindness, professionalism, and a level of care that feels rare these days. The staff is consistently warm, patient, and incredibly knowledgeable — they make every customer feel seen and respected. The shop itself is spotless, welcoming, and thoughtfully organized, with a selection that shows real attention to quality. You can tell they take pride in doing things the right way, from compliance to customer service. What really sets 365 apart is the steady, positive presence they bring to our small town. They treat people like neighbors, not transactions, and it shows in every interaction. Dayton is genuinely better with them here.read full review
- MED & RECThe Happy Crop Shoppe - WenatcheePickup in under 30 mins89.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:55pm PT
I first started visiting the happy crop shoppe, back in 2016. I have always had a good time and ease finding what I want. Their staff are welcoming and knowledgeable. All locations are kept clean and well represented with a great atmosphere . The huge selection of brands and wide range of quality is perfect. The prices are competitive and fair and the rewards/loyalty program is a wonderful help and fun to hear the staff say : you have 10$ off. If you are looking for a great place to shop for all your green needs I’m more than sure they got you covered.read full review
- MED & RECGorge Greenery - Hood River6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins90.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
I've been coming here for a minute or two... I moved to Kelso WA. short time ago, but I still come here for my greenery. Best customer service I've had consistently for quite some time. Will never stop coming here, long as I can still drive! HIGHLY RECOMMEND IF YOU HAVE NOT BEEN HERE!read full review
- MED & RECFrontier Farms Cannabis - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins90.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:30pm PT
Frontier Farms has a selected variety of all the best and OG smokable you'd want! They also have an amazing selection of edibles and consumables, and other products including smartly selected tools and gear, and their own branded sportswear--that truly reflects their origins from the area. The staff and bud-tenders are long-term and experienced in growing and the industry, and are awesome to learn from! They have the best location and wide hours of operation. I totally recommend you shop at Frontier Farms dispensary.read full review
- RECFarm Grass Table - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins92.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
I’ve had nothing but good experiences at Farm Grass Table. The people who work there are kind, patient, understanding, and incredibly helpful and on the rare occasion there was an issue with a purchase, they went above and beyond to make it right whether asked to or not. Time and time again they've shown they care far more about their customers than the money in those customer's pockets and as an added bonus they have a massive parking lot so parking has never been an issue regardless of how busy they might be lol give em a visit, ya wont regret itread full review
- MED & RECThe Herbery - Fourth PlainPickup in under 30 mins138.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Always a smooth and easy process when shopping here. I really appreciate that the worker that checks IDs at the front door notes what order of customers have entered and who should be assisted next. The employees always have patience with helping me pick what I’m searching for. They have great brands. Highly recommend. This is my favorite shop to go to.read full review
- MED & RECDeanz Greenz Portland - Division5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins140.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Green1 dealPickup in under 30 mins141.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins141.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
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