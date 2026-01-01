Dispensaries with student discounts in Pullman, Washington
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- RECMagic Tree Collective0.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
It's how I wish all stores in WA were. Non corporate feel. Individual owned, staff are all incredible awesome (idk her name but the brunette who works there is an absolute gem!) I think my favorite part though is theres no fluff. Its not a huge selection but everything is hand selected by the owner who tests and does ample research before having any brand in his shop which allows me to feel confident with any selection. Even the $10ish range dabs are good, one of the only stores ive ever been at that doesnt have any of those nasty tasting dabs where you can taste garbage in them, rather its plants that wont flushed corrrectly, extra pesticides, crc degration, bad cure/storage process, etc. Highly recommend to anyone that does'nt wanna gamble getting some garbage stores will push onto clearance instead of throwing trash away. Its also very clean.read full review
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary4 dealsPickup150.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins150.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- King Green IndustriesPickup177.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - ButtePickup in under 30 mins226.9 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Again thank you apogee. I got some blue pave a pain painkiller, pain reliever oh it's all good and I don't feel the pain the way I do, and again the prices were great the deals that they got going on is awesome the people are there the employees there do you know what they're talking about I recommend this to anybody thank you very much apogee thank you!read full review
- RECGreen Fire Dispensary5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins227.4 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I love this shop. It is my absolute FAVE! I dont shop anywhere else now -they have good prices and an awesome selection if you ask me. The budtendress gals are always super nice and know their strains and will help ya find what you are looking for. This is an excellent shop! They also have a cool little deal on products-everyday is something different. 10/10 would recommend!read full review
- MED & RECLoveBuzz3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins272.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
My first time at Love Buzz, I was on Leafly searching for 420 sales on Drops - Mango. Love Buzz was in my neighborhood, the Mango Drops that I was looking for was on sale at 50% off. I ended up shopping on Saturday and returned for 420, to purchase some more Drops, my meds. On 420 they gave away free meal tickets for a Stoopid Burger. It made my day. I shopped there twice and will return and told my friends about Love Buzzread full review
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