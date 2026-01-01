Dispensaries with military discounts in Redmond, Washington
Results 1-30 of 543
All Dispensary results
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup10.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup11.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Seattle15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins11.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Shoreline15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins11.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Chris helped me today and not only did he listen to all my rambling but he made my bad week better. A smile on his face. Answered all my questions and really gave a good vibe. It’s been a long time since I’ve been there and nothing has changed the staff is amazing big shout out to Chris for helping meread full review
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins13.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins15.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup15.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup15.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins16.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- Fireweed CannabisPickup in under 30 mins16.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECDISPO 42Pickup17.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I love this dispensary and the employees! Garret is absolutely amazing! He is very knowledgeable and cares about the quality of the product he sells. I never worry about what I’m putting into my body knowing Garret cares about supporting growers whom stick with natural ways of growing. The service you receive is unmatched to any other dispensary and they are truly like family to me and I literally do not go to any other dispensary. Please consider supporting Garret and his dispensary, you will not regret it!read full review
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins26.3 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- MED & RECEmerald Coast CannabisPickup25.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
The "last chance" dispensary before you head out into the woods and lakes. Fan of this shop since its old location, and while the new location is smaller, the staff is just as knowledgeable and friendly! The owner is often in the shop and she is always happy and helpful too. Lots of selection/variety of products and great prices. Always a pleasant experience!read full review
- MED & RECHerbn Elements – Lake City, Seattle1 dealPickup in under 30 mins8.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECThe Vault - Lake Stevens1 dealPickup20.3 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
A gal with a similar name to me, maybe it was the same spelling or slightly different. was very helpful and knowledgeable. She tried to find the same strain I was used to, but ultimately I went with her dragon balm recommendation to alleviate the pain in my feet and back after a car accident. Sept. 13th, 2024read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.