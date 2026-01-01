Dispensaries with UFCW member discounts in Redmond, Washington
Results 1-22 of 22
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECHave a Heart - Belltown3 dealsPickup11.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
I am a budtender in the Portland area on a visit to Seattle. I’ve been here once before my last trip. The bud is awesome, the bud tender and staff are awesome and they offered me an industry discount. It’s the only shop I’ve been to in the area, but there’s really no reason to go anywhere else for me, as it’s extremely convenient as well. Top knotch shop! Thank you :)read full review
- RECHave a Heart - Skyway14.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
I’ve been going to this Have a Heart for 2 years now and i Love it EVERY time I’m always greeted by big happy guys that for great at their jobs, and also are welcoming and have even been helpful with different product information. The products are displayed perfect very bright and arranged so I am able to get a clear view. Sometimes the wait is a minute but that’s only because the bud tenders are doing a great job at answering any questions and helping customers find the products they will enjoy. I always leave there with a smile. And I am always happy with what I buy.read full review
- RECLacey - Forbidden Cannabis Club53.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
Great selection and fantastic prices!!! I have been a bud tender in a Tacoma dispensary for 5 years and I shop at Forbidden as a new regular now. They carry product I can’t find anywhere else, their prices are hard to beat and online ordering has been super convenient. Staff has been friendly every time. 5/5read full review
- RECFarm Grass Table - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins138.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
I’ve had nothing but good experiences at Farm Grass Table. The people who work there are kind, patient, understanding, and incredibly helpful and on the rare occasion there was an issue with a purchase, they went above and beyond to make it right whether asked to or not. Time and time again they've shown they care far more about their customers than the money in those customer's pockets and as an added bonus they have a massive parking lot so parking has never been an issue regardless of how busy they might be lol give em a visit, ya wont regret itread full review
- RECI-90 Green House - RitzvillePickup179.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECForbidden Cannabis Club - Okanogan128.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- RECShaman Cannabis - Columbia147.1 mi away
Dude, this place rocks!!! Since I’ve stumbled upon it I don’t go anywhere else. The staff kicks ass and they know their shit. Not a very huge selection, but I love that! I know what they have, I know what I like, if there is something new they’ll tell me and I’ll try an eight. Bring cash cause atm has been broken. But no biggie! You’ll feel safe and welcome and not overwhelmed.read full review
- MED & RECC&C Farms Rec Shop371.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.