Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Republic, Washington
Results 1-30 of 448
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECCannabis and Glass - Spokane1 dealPickup in under 30 mins89.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECCannabis and Glass - Spokane Valley1 dealPickup94.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECThe Happy Crop Shoppe - WenatcheePickup in under 30 mins111.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:55pm PT
I first started visiting the happy crop shoppe, back in 2016. I have always had a good time and ease finding what I want. Their staff are welcoming and knowledgeable. All locations are kept clean and well represented with a great atmosphere . The huge selection of brands and wide range of quality is perfect. The prices are competitive and fair and the rewards/loyalty program is a wonderful help and fun to hear the staff say : you have 10$ off. If you are looking for a great place to shop for all your green needs I’m more than sure they got you covered.read full review
- RECThe Bake Shop - GeorgePickup120.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
before I gush about this store and the employees here, especially Toby M. ...let me just say that it is tempered by the fact that I'm a flower only Fire Bros and this shop sometimes doesn't have the strains that I'm particularly looking for.....yet, I chose to drive here to buy time and again. The store employees are so helpful, professional, upbeat, and actually know what they are talking about--when they don't they are honest about it and will find the answer and are happy to do so. Appreciate you all. Toby M. However often has stood out as almost awesome budtender. One of the first times I came to this shop he was forced to deny me entry because I forgot my id but, he was so kind and professional about it and made me feel like coming back even tho I could have just hit another store in the way outta town .. after that they always took care of us, our fickle searching and hem hawing... 1000 repeat questions ... You get the picture. Best bud store eva! And my dog Bak Bak loves them too and has considered running away from home to be their door greater. They don't have chicken or cheese at this store tho so...read full review
- MED & RECAlternative Releaf - LibbyPickup in under 30 mins146.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
It's hard to sit here and read the reviews of people who are not truthful! Yes you have a favorite shop but there is no reason to badmouth others! Each shop has its goods and bads. If you buy anything at any shop and walk out it is on you not the shop. It is all personal choice we have 5 shops in libby and they all serve the purpose they are spose to. Keep it local and smoke on!!!!!read full review
- RECPRC - Arlington1 dealPickup160.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Best selections with fresh product and very competitive pricing. Staff wasn’t rude like Cascade Kropz staff is and it was nice they don’t have people shooting up in the parking lot like Cascade Kropz does too! When I talk to PRC Budtenders they are listening and ready but at that Cascade Kropz place all Budtenders are VERY STONED!!!! Thank you PRCread full review
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Dayton2 dealsPickup165.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
365 Dayton Recreational is truly one of Dayton’s standout businesses. The moment you walk in, you’re met with kindness, professionalism, and a level of care that feels rare these days. The staff is consistently warm, patient, and incredibly knowledgeable — they make every customer feel seen and respected. The shop itself is spotless, welcoming, and thoughtfully organized, with a selection that shows real attention to quality. You can tell they take pride in doing things the right way, from compliance to customer service. What really sets 365 apart is the steady, positive presence they bring to our small town. They treat people like neighbors, not transactions, and it shows in every interaction. Dayton is genuinely better with them here.read full review
- MED & RECThe Bake Shop - Yakima, Union GapPickup166.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup170.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup171.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins171.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.