Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Richland, Washington
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- RECPendleton Cannabis48.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I feel like anything I write is not going to be enough to express the gratitude I have for the employees, especially a few of the ladies that work Friday morning. Every time I go to Pendleton Cannabis, I feel welcome and taken care of , on a whole different level. Short story long,we watch energy and I appreciate it! Thank you for your kindness!read full review
- MED & RECThe Bake Shop - Yakima, Union GapPickup60.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECFarm Grass Table - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins116.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
I’ve had nothing but good experiences at Farm Grass Table. The people who work there are kind, patient, understanding, and incredibly helpful and on the rare occasion there was an issue with a purchase, they went above and beyond to make it right whether asked to or not. Time and time again they've shown they care far more about their customers than the money in those customer's pockets and as an added bonus they have a massive parking lot so parking has never been an issue regardless of how busy they might be lol give em a visit, ya wont regret itread full review
- MED & RECGreen Gratitude3 dealsDeliveryPickup167.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- INDIGENOUSQ'anápsu167.0 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
There’s not a thing I dislike honestly besides that they don’t have edibles above 250mg but that’s cause Washington has strict cannabis limits on stuff like that it’s not aloud to be sold in higher potency’s only the edibles have limits the flower and dabs have no restrictions on potencies though this place was built in 2023-24 it is absolutely beautiful inside a huge variety of products from oil flower rigs and edibles they even got infused drinks and champagnes it’s awesome I 10/10 recommend stopping by if you ever are in the area I go there all the time never had an issue always treated with the upmost respect it also has a really nice interior layout smells wonderful looks beautiful couldn’t ask for betterread full review
- MED & RECLoveBuzz3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins168.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
My first time at Love Buzz, I was on Leafly searching for 420 sales on Drops - Mango. Love Buzz was in my neighborhood, the Mango Drops that I was looking for was on sale at 50% off. I ended up shopping on Saturday and returned for 420, to purchase some more Drops, my meds. On 420 they gave away free meal tickets for a Stoopid Burger. It made my day. I shopped there twice and will return and told my friends about Love Buzzread full review
- MED & RECKush CartDeliveryClosed until 12pm PT
Can’t stop raving about how much I love Kush Cart :) I’ve been a customer for 2+ years. Any time I don’t feel like going out they’re right there for me! The entire staff is super friendly and there’s stuff for every budget. I simply love it here!! I’m never switching delivery services :) thanks Kush Cart!!!read full review
- RECCultiv8Pickup169.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECGreenery - Marijuana Delivery ServiceDeliveryClosed until 8am PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup175.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup175.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECRainier Cannabis - Mountlake TerracePickup in under 30 mins177.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
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