Dispensaries with industry discounts in Ridgefield, Washington
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- MED & RECClub Sky High7 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins15.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
We made an online order. The site was easy navigate and use. We were quickly redirected to the pages of the kind and brands we were looking for both the cartridges and drinks. The gentleman that served me was very cordial and quickly picked out my order. I added another cartridge to the order and the price was very reasonable. Thank you all at Sky High for you and the service you provide and always the great selection of products. Sincerely, Jimmread full review
- MED & RECThe Kings of Canna23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins18.1 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I called after looking at the menu online. Staff was super friendly and helpful. Offered to place a phone order right then but I wasn’t sure if I could make it in today and inquired about their online ordering system and pricing as a medical patient. They walked me through doing my order online. I placed my order while still at work lol and drove from Forest Grove to buy the last 5 of the old family purple from echo in stock and grabbed an 8” bagel preroll from Kaprikorn as well. Overall stoked with the products and experience. Would definitely come here again :)read full review
- MED & RECDoctor's Orders Portland6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins19.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECLoveBuzz3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins20.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
My first time at Love Buzz, I was on Leafly searching for 420 sales on Drops - Mango. Love Buzz was in my neighborhood, the Mango Drops that I was looking for was on sale at 50% off. I ended up shopping on Saturday and returned for 420, to purchase some more Drops, my meds. On 420 they gave away free meal tickets for a Stoopid Burger. It made my day. I shopped there twice and will return and told my friends about Love Buzzread full review
- MED & RECMongoose Cannabis Co.1 dealPickup in under 30 mins20.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECDeanz Greenz Portland - Division5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
- RECCultiv8Pickup23.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECGreen Gratitude3 dealsDeliveryPickup23.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECDeanz Greenz Portland - Foster6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
One of my favorite dispensaries in Portland. Quality products with staff that is knowledgeable and they always have fantastic recommendations. In my most recent trip, Danny raved so much about the PDX Puffs premium pre-rolls I got two. I am thoroughly pleased. Velvety smooth joint, tasting exactly how he described it. The best pre-roll I have personally smoked since pre covid. Looking forward to coming back.read full review
- MED & RECGreen Goddess Remedies4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
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