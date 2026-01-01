Dispensaries with military discounts in Ridgefield, Washington
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- MED & RECAmeriCannaRx4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins18.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I had such an incredible experience at Americana RX on 86th and Sandy, and I have to give a huge shoutout to Alec — hands down one of the best budtenders I’ve ever worked with. From the moment we walked in, Alec was welcoming, knowledgeable, and genuinely invested in making sure we had the best experience possible. He took the time to really listen to what we were looking for, asked thoughtful questions, and guided us without ever making us feel rushed or overwhelmed. His product knowledge is seriously impressive — you can tell he knows his stuff and actually cares about matching people with the right products. What stood out the most was his attitude. Alec is friendly, patient, and just has that natural ability to connect with customers. He made the whole experience feel easy and enjoyable, and honestly elevated what could have been a simple visit into something memorable. It’s rare to come across someone who combines professionalism, expertise, and genuine kindness so effortlessly. Alec is a huge asset to Americana RX, and he’s exactly the kind of person who keeps customers coming back. If you’re stopping by, do yourself a favor and ask for Alec — you won’t be disappointed!read full review
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- MED & RECThe Herbery - Fourth PlainPickup in under 30 mins12.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Always a smooth and easy process when shopping here. I really appreciate that the worker that checks IDs at the front door notes what order of customers have entered and who should be assisted next. The employees always have patience with helping me pick what I’m searching for. They have great brands. Highly recommend. This is my favorite shop to go to.read full review
- MED & RECHigh-5 Cannabis - VancouverPickup in under 30 mins12.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hands down they are the best place to go for medical patients. The guys who run it are very knowledgeable in recommending strains to help with pain. I had a 3 level spinal fusion Sept 12,24. Within 6 weeks I was off the opioids and managing with just flower, thanks to the High-5 staff!read full review
- MED & RECClub Sky High7 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins15.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
We made an online order. The site was easy navigate and use. We were quickly redirected to the pages of the kind and brands we were looking for both the cartridges and drinks. The gentleman that served me was very cordial and quickly picked out my order. I added another cartridge to the order and the price was very reasonable. Thank you all at Sky High for you and the service you provide and always the great selection of products. Sincerely, Jimmread full review
- MED & RECKind Heart Collective4 dealsPickup16.1 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I came in today as a newcomer to both Oregon and the world of cannabis concentrates & cartridges, and my budtender, I think his name was Kaiden was awesome! He was incredibly helpful and patient and was able to answer my questions in a way that was easy to follow. Will be returning for the sales on Tuesdays and Saturdays!!read full review
- MED & RECGreenery - Marijuana Delivery ServiceDeliveryClosed until 8am PT
- MED & RECThe Kings of Canna23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins18.1 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I called after looking at the menu online. Staff was super friendly and helpful. Offered to place a phone order right then but I wasn’t sure if I could make it in today and inquired about their online ordering system and pricing as a medical patient. They walked me through doing my order online. I placed my order while still at work lol and drove from Forest Grove to buy the last 5 of the old family purple from echo in stock and grabbed an 8” bagel preroll from Kaprikorn as well. Overall stoked with the products and experience. Would definitely come here again :)read full review
- MED & RECDoctor's Orders Portland6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins19.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECPower Plant on Thurman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins19.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:45pm PT
One of if not THE BEST cannabis shop in NW Portland! Everyone is super friendly and the staff always makes me feel incredibly welcome when you walk in the door. The budtenders are very knowledgeable and always recommend products to try without being pushy. The prices are above average but the quality of the cannabis is definitely worth it. Definitely a 10/10read full review
- MED & RECLoveBuzz3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins20.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
My first time at Love Buzz, I was on Leafly searching for 420 sales on Drops - Mango. Love Buzz was in my neighborhood, the Mango Drops that I was looking for was on sale at 50% off. I ended up shopping on Saturday and returned for 420, to purchase some more Drops, my meds. On 420 they gave away free meal tickets for a Stoopid Burger. It made my day. I shopped there twice and will return and told my friends about Love Buzzread full review
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