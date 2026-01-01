Dispensaries with student discounts in Ritzville, Washington
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- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary4 dealsPickup206.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins207.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- King Green IndustriesPickup210.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECLoveBuzz3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins230.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
My first time at Love Buzz, I was on Leafly searching for 420 sales on Drops - Mango. Love Buzz was in my neighborhood, the Mango Drops that I was looking for was on sale at 50% off. I ended up shopping on Saturday and returned for 420, to purchase some more Drops, my meds. On 420 they gave away free meal tickets for a Stoopid Burger. It made my day. I shopped there twice and will return and told my friends about Love Buzzread full review
- RECCultiv8Pickup231.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECSpeedy Janes- Hillsboro1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins246.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECSmooth Roots - Astoria2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins267.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECWeedAgain - FairgroundsPickup in under 30 mins268.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:50pm PT
This is the only dispensary I really go to now besides elevate out in Keizer probably by far one of the best dispensaries to go to friendly staff friendly atmosphere and some of the best buds around when it comes to flower thanks for being you guys you rock got to crush them hours and smoke them flowers twisted lotus outread full review
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