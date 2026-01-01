Pet friendly dispensaries in Rochester, Washington
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- RECBud CommanderPickup in under 30 mins13.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECMiller's Marijuana19.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I Just recently moved to the area and have been looking for a dispensary to shop at, Last week I visited my Millers for my first time and have been back several time since..Everytime Ive been greeted at the door with knowledgeable & Friendly staff. I was surprised with the quality product and economical pricing, the budtenders answered all of the questions I had and asked all of the right questions to make sure I was getting a product I would be happy with, and Im very pleased with what Ive got for the amount of money spent, I definitely will be back. Millers has something for every budget, a great selection, and The best budtenders around!!!!!read full review
- RECShelton Cannabis Company25.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECWestside420 Recreational1 dealPickup in under 30 mins46.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
They are excellent at replacing your product with something as close to what you asked for if they don't have enough to cover your order. I have ordered some prerolls online a couple of times now and they were short by one or two but made sure to give me a product very close to what I asked for. Always friendly and welcoming. I just moved to Longview and this quickly became my go to spot just based on the service with a smile and atmosphere.read full review
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins55.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECMr. Doobees - Natural High StorePickup57.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
This shop was another pleasant surprise in a weekend full of them. After our new cartridge from home failed, we went looking for some flower. The staff here were friendly, very helpful, and knowledgable. Add in great selection and excellent prices, and we will certainlu go back next time we're in town!read full review
- MED & RECSmooth Roots - Astoria2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins57.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECMary Mart - Tacoma Recreational5 dealsPickup40.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Mary Mart is one of my fav dispos! I time my trips to match the deal days which is always a bonus with dispos in general, and every budtender I've met is rad! I always walk out feeling good about what I've bought, and more importantly - the staff listen to what I'm looking for when I ask for a recommendation. They're also honest about best deals vs best brands, when to come in for the best prices, and which new products they're actually digging at the moment. Always love the vibe and the look of the place! Only downside I've had is the parking lot, but they've usually got someone out to help people park/make sure people aren't parking like a**hats :)read full review
- MED & RECEmerald Coast CannabisPickup55.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
The "last chance" dispensary before you head out into the woods and lakes. Fan of this shop since its old location, and while the new location is smaller, the staff is just as knowledgeable and friendly! The owner is often in the shop and she is always happy and helpful too. Lots of selection/variety of products and great prices. Always a pleasant experience!read full review
- RECLucid - Puyallup44.0 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
I had a really awesome first experience here - Leo helped me out a lot finding carts that matched the high I wanted, and gave great recs. The shop has some really good deals, too, and I saw a lot of quality brands so i felt confident about my buys. He also convinced me to grab a Lookah Bear vape pen - I'd never seen them in person before and I LOVE IT. Overall the shop felt good, it had a nice vibe walking in, and all staff I interacted with were really nice. I don't often go to new dispensaries but I'm glad I checked out Lucid!read full review
- RECGanja Vita44.3 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I highly recommend Ganja Vita to everyone who wants a great deal! 20% off online orders and 25% of 8AM-10AM & 8PM-10PM Daily! Wow what an amazing offer! I love the Crazy Deals Brand of flower for $30 an ounce, it's hard to believe! They all get you high and at a bargain price trust me! High Times to all! The Pacific Northwest Guyread full review
- RECLocalamster in Longview49.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I’m from Detroit Michigan and I was looking for a quality product similar to back home and not over expensive. Oh was I pleased we tried the Gelato 33 and the Sundae Driver first. Both amazing. Then before leaving town we got the Gary Paton and the Apple Fritter. The natural flower is all I like the stickiness and the texture is great and you will leave satisfiedread full review
- MED & RECLucid - Auburn53.4 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
Was a little hard to find my first time; look for the Lucid sign near some high voltage lines along Auburn Way, same parking lot as a coffee stand - it's a small shop with frosted windows towards the back of the complex. Staff were friendly and flower selection seems pretty good with both quality and budget options - ounce of Zoo Dawg I got from them looks great! Was not busy early evening on a Saturday - easy in and out, good online order experience. Definitely keeping them in mind next time I need to run errands near Kent/Auburn!read full review
- MED & RECHashstoria57.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
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