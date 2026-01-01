Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Sedro-Woolley, Washington
Results 1-30 of 192
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- RECFloyd's Cannabis Co. - Sedro-Woolley0.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
Sadly, I am abandoning Floyd's. I have been a happy customer for years. I preorder and have not had any troubles until recently. When I go in I am told that what I've ordered is 'out of stock' and then a substitute is promptly suggested. This has happened to me during the last four times I've ordered my preferred bud. And in the years prior it didn't happen once. I see a pattern here and I'm certain I'm not the only one who is experiencing this.read full review
- MED & RECTrove Cannabis - Bellingham19.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
This dumb out-of-state newbie to legal cannabis (from a very anti-cannabis state) very much enjoyed their very first visit to a dispensary! I did my research beforehand so I knew what I wanted before I got in, but the ladies who helped my local friends and I were very helpful, chill and gave personal recommendations. I would very happily visit again!read full review
- MED & RECDISPO 42Pickup42.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I love this dispensary and the employees! Garret is absolutely amazing! He is very knowledgeable and cares about the quality of the product he sells. I never worry about what I’m putting into my body knowing Garret cares about supporting growers whom stick with natural ways of growing. The service you receive is unmatched to any other dispensary and they are truly like family to me and I literally do not go to any other dispensary. Please consider supporting Garret and his dispensary, you will not regret it!read full review
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup43.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup43.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins44.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- RECRainier Cannabis - Mountlake TerracePickup in under 30 mins48.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup51.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup55.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Port Townsend1 dealPickup38.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
good selection & prices, very friendly vibe. It might be a bit hard to find; Google isn't yet sure how to get there. Once you have found it and, happy purchase in hand, you're driving up the steep and narrow ramp out of the parking lot, you might freak out, depending on what if anything you smoked before starting up the car, or even if you didn't smoke anything yet. Nice place. Drive carefully and soberly.read full review
- RECThe Joint - Everett40.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Such a wonderful first experience! I stopped by to grab a disposable dab pen before heading on a hike with some friends. The girls working there were incredibly helpful and the shop has a wonderful selection on pens with a great price range! Sam helped me find a great tasting pen that had me and my friends upbeat and giggling the whole hike! Such a fun atmosphere, great selection, and wonderful staff! Will definitely be stopping by again and would recommend you do too!read full review
- MED & RECHerbs House57.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins66.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECThe Bake Shop - Yakima, Union GapPickup158.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- INDIGENOUSQ'anápsu184.7 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
There’s not a thing I dislike honestly besides that they don’t have edibles above 250mg but that’s cause Washington has strict cannabis limits on stuff like that it’s not aloud to be sold in higher potency’s only the edibles have limits the flower and dabs have no restrictions on potencies though this place was built in 2023-24 it is absolutely beautiful inside a huge variety of products from oil flower rigs and edibles they even got infused drinks and champagnes it’s awesome I 10/10 recommend stopping by if you ever are in the area I go there all the time never had an issue always treated with the upmost respect it also has a really nice interior layout smells wonderful looks beautiful couldn’t ask for betterread full review
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