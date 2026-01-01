Dispensaries with senior discounts in Shelton, Washington
Results 1-30 of 451
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- RECBud CommanderPickup in under 30 mins17.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECShelton Cannabis Company1.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECGanja Vita20.4 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I highly recommend Ganja Vita to everyone who wants a great deal! 20% off online orders and 25% of 8AM-10AM & 8PM-10PM Daily! Wow what an amazing offer! I love the Crazy Deals Brand of flower for $30 an ounce, it's hard to believe! They all get you high and at a bargain price trust me! High Times to all! The Pacific Northwest Guyread full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins32.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins33.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Green1 dealPickup in under 30 mins33.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins35.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins36.4 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup48.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup52.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins54.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins59.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
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