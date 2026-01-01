Dispensaries with industry discounts in Shoreline, Washington
Results 1-30 of 385
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup1.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECRainier Cannabis - Mountlake TerracePickup in under 30 mins3.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins3.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins8.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup8.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins17.1 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- MED & RECIsland Herb - Whidbey IslandPickup in under 30 mins19.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECPRC - Arlington1 dealPickup28.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Best selections with fresh product and very competitive pricing. Staff wasn’t rude like Cascade Kropz staff is and it was nice they don’t have people shooting up in the parking lot like Cascade Kropz does too! When I talk to PRC Budtenders they are listening and ready but at that Cascade Kropz place all Budtenders are VERY STONED!!!! Thank you PRCread full review
- MED & RECEmerald Coast CannabisPickup19.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
The "last chance" dispensary before you head out into the woods and lakes. Fan of this shop since its old location, and while the new location is smaller, the staff is just as knowledgeable and friendly! The owner is often in the shop and she is always happy and helpful too. Lots of selection/variety of products and great prices. Always a pleasant experience!read full review
- RECTheorem Cannabis - Kenmore4.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECHerbs House5.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECGreen Lady - Lynnwood8.4 mi away
Subsequent visits have shown they are covering the 6-8 dollar a gram in flower so to be honest I have to up my review. I really appreciated the 420 sale at the most time of everyone's need and The Purple Pantera is Heavy Metal. Xclusive is my top pick for outdoor mid for the Budgetssuer minded. Covering all bases means saving money for higher grade products which they cover well. They might be putting up with me for some time. Chip aka Warren.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.