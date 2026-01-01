Dispensaries with senior discounts in Silverdale, Washington
Results 1-30 of 456
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins1.3 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
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- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins6.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup16.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup19.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins20.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins24.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup25.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECGanja Vita15.0 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I highly recommend Ganja Vita to everyone who wants a great deal! 20% off online orders and 25% of 8AM-10AM & 8PM-10PM Daily! Wow what an amazing offer! I love the Crazy Deals Brand of flower for $30 an ounce, it's hard to believe! They all get you high and at a bargain price trust me! High Times to all! The Pacific Northwest Guyread full review
- MED & RECHerbs House15.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECUncle Ike's - Olive Way17.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- RECLucky Cannabis Shop - Seattle18.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
This is a great little store on the White Center strip. My order was ready before I got there which is always greatly appreciated. They were missing an on sale pre roll from my cart, but proactively found a similar product and applied the sale discount to it, again before I even got there. I really loved the foresight and anticipation of my needs and was able to get in and out and on my way to puzzle night with the girls on time. Will 100% restock at Lucky Cannabis I'm the future!read full review
- RECMr. O.G. - Seattle18.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECUncle Ike's - Central District18.4 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
Secure & Clean! With a very knowledgeable staff and a secure, (literally) clean, and enjoyable atmosphere I will continue to make the drive from my home in Lynnwood. They have buds that are crystally frosty and just absolutely delicious! They also have a REALLY good selection of Dabs, Dab cartridges and Distilatte tankers! Being a girl who loves her dabs.... that may be my favorite part! I always find something fun in the edible department and I LOVE LOVE LOVE their daily deals!!!! Uncle Ike's has my heart!!!read full review
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