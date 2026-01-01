Best weed dispensaries in Snohomish, Washington with authentic reviews
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- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins8.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup8.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECDISPO 42Pickup9.0 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I love this dispensary and the employees! Garret is absolutely amazing! He is very knowledgeable and cares about the quality of the product he sells. I never worry about what I’m putting into my body knowing Garret cares about supporting growers whom stick with natural ways of growing. The service you receive is unmatched to any other dispensary and they are truly like family to me and I literally do not go to any other dispensary. Please consider supporting Garret and his dispensary, you will not regret it!read full review
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins9.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & RECWhite Rabbit Cannabis - Lynnwood1 dealPickup in under 30 mins9.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Awesome experience!! Luis was very helpful and friendly. Exceded my expectations with customer service. Luis was patient and made me feel welcomed as soon as I walked in through that door. He was attentive and helped me choose the right medicine for my backpain. Exceeded my expectations!Give this guy a raise! He knows his strains, unlike other bud tenders. Five starsread full review
- RECRainier Cannabis - Mountlake TerracePickup in under 30 mins13.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds18 dealsPickup in under 30 mins13.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup14.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Shoreline15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins16.3 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Chris helped me today and not only did he listen to all my rambling but he made my bad week better. A smile on his face. Answered all my questions and really gave a good vibe. It’s been a long time since I’ve been there and nothing has changed the staff is amazing big shout out to Chris for helping meread full review
- RECPRC - Arlington1 dealPickup16.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
Best selections with fresh product and very competitive pricing. Staff wasn’t rude like Cascade Kropz staff is and it was nice they don’t have people shooting up in the parking lot like Cascade Kropz does too! When I talk to PRC Budtenders they are listening and ready but at that Cascade Kropz place all Budtenders are VERY STONED!!!! Thank you PRCread full review
- MED & RECSeattle Tonics43 dealsPickup in under 30 mins17.7 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup18.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Seattle15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins26.3 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
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