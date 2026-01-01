Dispensaries with military discounts in Snohomish, Washington
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- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup8.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins8.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup8.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECDISPO 42Pickup9.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I love this dispensary and the employees! Garret is absolutely amazing! He is very knowledgeable and cares about the quality of the product he sells. I never worry about what I’m putting into my body knowing Garret cares about supporting growers whom stick with natural ways of growing. The service you receive is unmatched to any other dispensary and they are truly like family to me and I literally do not go to any other dispensary. Please consider supporting Garret and his dispensary, you will not regret it!read full review
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins9.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins13.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup14.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Shoreline15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins16.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Chris helped me today and not only did he listen to all my rambling but he made my bad week better. A smile on his face. Answered all my questions and really gave a good vibe. It’s been a long time since I’ve been there and nothing has changed the staff is amazing big shout out to Chris for helping meread full review
- RECPRC - Arlington1 dealPickup16.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Best selections with fresh product and very competitive pricing. Staff wasn’t rude like Cascade Kropz staff is and it was nice they don’t have people shooting up in the parking lot like Cascade Kropz does too! When I talk to PRC Budtenders they are listening and ready but at that Cascade Kropz place all Budtenders are VERY STONED!!!! Thank you PRCread full review
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup18.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Seattle15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins26.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- Fireweed CannabisPickup in under 30 mins29.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECThe Vault - Lake Stevens1 dealPickup3.7 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
A gal with a similar name to me, maybe it was the same spelling or slightly different. was very helpful and knowledgeable. She tried to find the same strain I was used to, but ultimately I went with her dragon balm recommendation to alleviate the pain in my feet and back after a car accident. Sept. 13th, 2024read full review
- MED & RECHerbn Elements – Lake City, Seattle1 dealPickup in under 30 mins16.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- RECThe Joint - Everett5.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Such a wonderful first experience! I stopped by to grab a disposable dab pen before heading on a hike with some friends. The girls working there were incredibly helpful and the shop has a wonderful selection on pens with a great price range! Sam helped me find a great tasting pen that had me and my friends upbeat and giggling the whole hike! Such a fun atmosphere, great selection, and wonderful staff! Will definitely be stopping by again and would recommend you do too!read full review
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