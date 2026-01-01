Pet friendly dispensaries in Snoqualmie, Washington
Results 1-30 of 449
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- Fireweed CannabisPickup in under 30 mins1.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup27.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECSeattle Tonics43 dealsPickup in under 30 mins27.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup27.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECHave a Heart - Belltown3 dealsPickup24.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
I am a budtender in the Portland area on a visit to Seattle. I’ve been here once before my last trip. The bud is awesome, the bud tender and staff are awesome and they offered me an industry discount. It’s the only shop I’ve been to in the area, but there’s really no reason to go anywhere else for me, as it’s extremely convenient as well. Top knotch shop! Thank you :)read full review
- MED & RECHerbn Elements – Lake City, Seattle1 dealPickup in under 30 mins25.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECCliff's Cannabis10.9 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECLucid - Auburn22.8 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
Was a little hard to find my first time; look for the Lucid sign near some high voltage lines along Auburn Way, same parking lot as a coffee stand - it's a small shop with frosted windows towards the back of the complex. Staff were friendly and flower selection seems pretty good with both quality and budget options - ounce of Zoo Dawg I got from them looks great! Was not busy early evening on a Saturday - easy in and out, good online order experience. Definitely keeping them in mind next time I need to run errands near Kent/Auburn!read full review
- RECUncle Ike's - Central District23.0 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
Secure & Clean! With a very knowledgeable staff and a secure, (literally) clean, and enjoyable atmosphere I will continue to make the drive from my home in Lynnwood. They have buds that are crystally frosty and just absolutely delicious! They also have a REALLY good selection of Dabs, Dab cartridges and Distilatte tankers! Being a girl who loves her dabs.... that may be my favorite part! I always find something fun in the edible department and I LOVE LOVE LOVE their daily deals!!!! Uncle Ike's has my heart!!!read full review
- MED & RECUncle Ike's - Olive Way24.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- RECMr. O.G. - Seattle24.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECLucky Cannabis Shop - Seattle24.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
This is a great little store on the White Center strip. My order was ready before I got there which is always greatly appreciated. They were missing an on sale pre roll from my cart, but proactively found a similar product and applied the sale discount to it, again before I even got there. I really loved the foresight and anticipation of my needs and was able to get in and out and on my way to puzzle night with the girls on time. Will 100% restock at Lucky Cannabis I'm the future!read full review
- RECAmerican Mary - Seattle25.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECTheorem Cannabis - Kenmore25.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
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