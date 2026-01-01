Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Soap Lake, Washington
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- MED & RECThe Bake Shop - Yakima, Union GapPickup74.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup134.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup134.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup134.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins134.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- RECRainier Cannabis - Mountlake TerracePickup in under 30 mins135.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECDISPO 42Pickup135.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I love this dispensary and the employees! Garret is absolutely amazing! He is very knowledgeable and cares about the quality of the product he sells. I never worry about what I’m putting into my body knowing Garret cares about supporting growers whom stick with natural ways of growing. The service you receive is unmatched to any other dispensary and they are truly like family to me and I literally do not go to any other dispensary. Please consider supporting Garret and his dispensary, you will not regret it!read full review
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup135.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins146.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECFarm Grass Table - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins152.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
I’ve had nothing but good experiences at Farm Grass Table. The people who work there are kind, patient, understanding, and incredibly helpful and on the rare occasion there was an issue with a purchase, they went above and beyond to make it right whether asked to or not. Time and time again they've shown they care far more about their customers than the money in those customer's pockets and as an added bonus they have a massive parking lot so parking has never been an issue regardless of how busy they might be lol give em a visit, ya wont regret itread full review
- INDIGENOUSQ'anápsu186.2 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
There’s not a thing I dislike honestly besides that they don’t have edibles above 250mg but that’s cause Washington has strict cannabis limits on stuff like that it’s not aloud to be sold in higher potency’s only the edibles have limits the flower and dabs have no restrictions on potencies though this place was built in 2023-24 it is absolutely beautiful inside a huge variety of products from oil flower rigs and edibles they even got infused drinks and champagnes it’s awesome I 10/10 recommend stopping by if you ever are in the area I go there all the time never had an issue always treated with the upmost respect it also has a really nice interior layout smells wonderful looks beautiful couldn’t ask for betterread full review
- MED & RECGreen Gratitude3 dealsDeliveryPickup196.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECLoveBuzz3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins196.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
My first time at Love Buzz, I was on Leafly searching for 420 sales on Drops - Mango. Love Buzz was in my neighborhood, the Mango Drops that I was looking for was on sale at 50% off. I ended up shopping on Saturday and returned for 420, to purchase some more Drops, my meds. On 420 they gave away free meal tickets for a Stoopid Burger. It made my day. I shopped there twice and will return and told my friends about Love Buzzread full review
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