Dispensaries with parking on-site in Soap Lake, Washington
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- MED & RECGoodBuds - Quincy4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins19.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
This place is the best. Came here on my way to a concert at the Gorge Amphitheater and got everything I needed. They have great selection, atmosphere and vibe. Hands-down I will be coming back to the shop anytime I’m in the area. No need to waste time shopping around again as the other stores in the area are pretty lackluster. Plus, there is a couple Sasquatch out in the field. So Cool!!read full review
- RECThe Bake Shop - GeorgePickup27.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
before I gush about this store and the employees here, especially Toby M. ...let me just say that it is tempered by the fact that I'm a flower only Fire Bros and this shop sometimes doesn't have the strains that I'm particularly looking for.....yet, I chose to drive here to buy time and again. The store employees are so helpful, professional, upbeat, and actually know what they are talking about--when they don't they are honest about it and will find the answer and are happy to do so. Appreciate you all. Toby M. However often has stood out as almost awesome budtender. One of the first times I came to this shop he was forced to deny me entry because I forgot my id but, he was so kind and professional about it and made me feel like coming back even tho I could have just hit another store in the way outta town .. after that they always took care of us, our fickle searching and hem hawing... 1000 repeat questions ... You get the picture. Best bud store eva! And my dog Bak Bak loves them too and has considered running away from home to be their door greater. They don't have chicken or cheese at this store tho so...read full review
- RECI-90 Green House - RitzvillePickup55.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECGreen Life Cannabis - Wenatchee40.1 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
If you're looking for a cannabis retailer that truly puts their customers first, look no further than Green Life Cannabis. My recent experience with them was nothing short of exceptional, and I cannot recommend them enough. My partner and I had been searching for a retailer who could provide medical cards, but we were constantly running into dead ends. We had been given the "runaround" by so many other retailers, and were at our wits' end. That's when we came across Green Life. From the moment I called them, I knew we were in good hands. The staff member who answered the phone was friendly, knowledgeable, and took the time to answer all of my questions. They didn't rush me off the phone, and I didn't feel like I was just another customer to them. When we arrived in person, we were greeted by the same warm and welcoming energy. The staff was incredibly professional, and we were able to get everything we needed with ease. We never once felt rushed or like our questions were unimportant. The products at Green Life Cannabis were of the highest quality, and the prices were fair. But what really stood out to us was the exceptional customer service. We felt valued and respected, and we knew that we were in good hands. Overall, I cannot recommend Green Life Cannabis enough. If you're looking for a retailer who truly cares about their customers, and who will provide a pleasant and professional experience every time, then look no further than Green Life. You won't be disappointed.read full review
- MED & RECThe Bake Shop - Yakima, Union GapPickup74.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECCannabis and Glass - Spokane1 dealPickup in under 30 mins99.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Dayton2 dealsPickup102.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
365 Dayton Recreational is truly one of Dayton’s standout businesses. The moment you walk in, you’re met with kindness, professionalism, and a level of care that feels rare these days. The staff is consistently warm, patient, and incredibly knowledgeable — they make every customer feel seen and respected. The shop itself is spotless, welcoming, and thoughtfully organized, with a selection that shows real attention to quality. You can tell they take pride in doing things the right way, from compliance to customer service. What really sets 365 apart is the steady, positive presence they bring to our small town. They treat people like neighbors, not transactions, and it shows in every interaction. Dayton is genuinely better with them here.read full review
- MED & RECCannabis and Glass - Spokane Valley1 dealPickup104.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- Fireweed CannabisPickup in under 30 mins110.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECMarley 420 - CovingtonPickup123.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I've been going to them before their new location and to the new location and not once did I have any issues with them everyone's awesome to talk to and anytime I felt like trying something different than a preroll they had something ready and so far nothing has disappointed me, can't say the same about other shops but this one is definitely a go to :)read full review
- MED & RECHigh Desert Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins123.4 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I travel for work, and have checked out many different types of shops. The selection, the staff and their customer service constantly stands above the rest and I’m always impressed by the amount of deals and promo’s they have happening! Do yourself the favor and check them out! HIGHLY recommendread full review
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