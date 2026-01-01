Dispensaries with first responder discounts in South Bend, Washington
Results 1-30 of 102
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- RECBud CommanderPickup in under 30 mins47.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECShelton Cannabis Company50.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECSpeedy Janes- Hillsboro1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins88.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Seattle15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins94.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECCultiv8Pickup99.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Shoreline15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins101.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Chris helped me today and not only did he listen to all my rambling but he made my bad week better. A smile on his face. Answered all my questions and really gave a good vibe. It’s been a long time since I’ve been there and nothing has changed the staff is amazing big shout out to Chris for helping meread full review
- MED & RECTHC Recreation Station2 dealsPickup125.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECFarm Grass Table - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins126.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
I’ve had nothing but good experiences at Farm Grass Table. The people who work there are kind, patient, understanding, and incredibly helpful and on the rare occasion there was an issue with a purchase, they went above and beyond to make it right whether asked to or not. Time and time again they've shown they care far more about their customers than the money in those customer's pockets and as an added bonus they have a massive parking lot so parking has never been an issue regardless of how busy they might be lol give em a visit, ya wont regret itread full review
- MED & RECGorge Greenery - Hood River6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins128.0 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
I've been coming here for a minute or two... I moved to Kelso WA. short time ago, but I still come here for my greenery. Best customer service I've had consistently for quite some time. Will never stop coming here, long as I can still drive! HIGHLY RECOMMEND IF YOU HAVE NOT BEEN HERE!read full review
- Northwind Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins139.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECDreams Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins183.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:45pm PT
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