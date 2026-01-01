Dispensaries with senior discounts in South Bend, Washington
Results 1-30 of 451
All Dispensary results
- RECMr. Doobees - Natural High StorePickup25.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
This shop was another pleasant surprise in a weekend full of them. After our new cartridge from home failed, we went looking for some flower. The staff here were friendly, very helpful, and knowledgable. Add in great selection and excellent prices, and we will certainlu go back next time we're in town!read full review
- MED & RECSmooth Roots - Astoria2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins33.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECCathlamet Cannabis CompanyPickup38.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECOasis Cannabis - Seaside1 dealPickup in under 30 mins47.1 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I’ve been coming to this dispensary for several years. Since the new management took over a few months ago I’ve noticed so many changes.. for the better! Everyone that works here now is SO helpful! They are very knowledgeable of the medicinal benefits! And are happy to answer any questions. They have a better selection than they used too and it’s just an overall great experience every time I go! I now only come to this dispensary.. they have everything I need! This is the only dispensary I recommend now! Great job Joshua and the rest of the Oasis team!read full review
- RECBud CommanderPickup in under 30 mins47.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECWestside420 Recreational1 dealPickup in under 30 mins51.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
They are excellent at replacing your product with something as close to what you asked for if they don't have enough to cover your order. I have ordered some prerolls online a couple of times now and they were short by one or two but made sure to give me a product very close to what I asked for. Always friendly and welcoming. I just moved to Longview and this quickly became my go to spot just based on the service with a smile and atmosphere.read full review
- MED & RECHashstoria32.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECHighway 420 Seaside47.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Marijuana has been a good friend for fifty-5 years. I agree with The Fabulous, Furry Freak Brothers when they say "Weed will get you through times of no money better than money will get you through times of no weed." Over the years, I have dealt with many purveyors of this product. No body and I mean nobody has taken better care of me than the folks at Seaside's Highway 420. When the weather turns hot, I enjoy sporting my Highway 420 tee-shirt, people are always telling me that they like it and I always reply, "So do I, but I love the shop!" I wish I could give Highway 420 Seaside six stars!read full review
- RECShelton Cannabis Company50.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECSinging Sands Cannabis Company53.3 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
Conveniently located on a corner, Singing Sands offers a parking lot in bustling Cannon Beach. anxiety girlies, you get it. the shop manager, Harmony, is incredibly educated, kind, and forthright - she made me feel like it wasn’t ‘just another sale’. Their prices are hard to beat, especially given the location. Keep this business open and get the good shit without breaking your bank!!read full review
- RECLocalamster in Longview55.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I’m from Detroit Michigan and I was looking for a quality product similar to back home and not over expensive. Oh was I pleased we tried the Gelato 33 and the Sundae Driver first. Both amazing. Then before leaving town we got the Gary Paton and the Apple Fritter. The natural flower is all I like the stickiness and the texture is great and you will leave satisfiedread full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Green1 dealPickup in under 30 mins76.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins76.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins79.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.