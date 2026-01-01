Dispensaries with parking on-site in Spanaway, Washington
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All Dispensary results
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Green1 dealPickup in under 30 mins6.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins9.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins10.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
- MED & RECMarley 420 - CovingtonPickup23.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I've been going to them before their new location and to the new location and not once did I have any issues with them everyone's awesome to talk to and anytime I felt like trying something different than a preroll they had something ready and so far nothing has disappointed me, can't say the same about other shops but this one is definitely a go to :)read full review
- RECBud CommanderPickup in under 30 mins23.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Burien15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins28.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
The staff at this shop are highly knowledgeable about the products and have consistently found the best solutions for my needs. They are friendly and helpful. I also really like that the owners of this shop take care of the employees with fair pay and benefits to the point that they will not accept tips/gratuity. I’m an excellent tipper and will always be until we can move to a system where people are paid directly by the employer, not the customer, for their work.read full review
- MED & RECMary Mart - Tacoma Recreational5 dealsPickup10.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Mary Mart is one of my fav dispos! I time my trips to match the deal days which is always a bonus with dispos in general, and every budtender I've met is rad! I always walk out feeling good about what I've bought, and more importantly - the staff listen to what I'm looking for when I ask for a recommendation. They're also honest about best deals vs best brands, when to come in for the best prices, and which new products they're actually digging at the moment. Always love the vibe and the look of the place! Only downside I've had is the parking lot, but they've usually got someone out to help people park/make sure people aren't parking like a**hats :)read full review
- RECLucid - Puyallup8.8 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
I had a really awesome first experience here - Leo helped me out a lot finding carts that matched the high I wanted, and gave great recs. The shop has some really good deals, too, and I saw a lot of quality brands so i felt confident about my buys. He also convinced me to grab a Lookah Bear vape pen - I'd never seen them in person before and I LOVE IT. Overall the shop felt good, it had a nice vibe walking in, and all staff I interacted with were really nice. I don't often go to new dispensaries but I'm glad I checked out Lucid!read full review
- MED & RECLucid - Auburn18.9 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
Was a little hard to find my first time; look for the Lucid sign near some high voltage lines along Auburn Way, same parking lot as a coffee stand - it's a small shop with frosted windows towards the back of the complex. Staff were friendly and flower selection seems pretty good with both quality and budget options - ounce of Zoo Dawg I got from them looks great! Was not busy early evening on a Saturday - easy in and out, good online order experience. Definitely keeping them in mind next time I need to run errands near Kent/Auburn!read full review
- RECMr. O.G. - Seattle28.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Seattle15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins31.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- Fireweed CannabisPickup in under 30 mins39.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins40.3 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup41.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
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