Dispensaries with parking on-site in Spokane Valley, Washington
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- MED & RECCannabis and Glass - Spokane1 dealPickup in under 30 mins8.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECThe Green Nugget - Spokane8.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
Eddie is always amazing when I come in, takes good care of me and never rushes me. I can’t tell you how important that is for me as I’m so indecisive, but he never makes me feel bad about it. And it truly is why I come back. Eddie and Gage took good care of me today, and always smile when I come in. I used to drive out of my way to go to a different shop but this crew really keeps me coming back.read full review
- MED & RECAlternative Releaf - LibbyPickup in under 30 mins91.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
It's hard to sit here and read the reviews of people who are not truthful! Yes you have a favorite shop but there is no reason to badmouth others! Each shop has its goods and bads. If you buy anything at any shop and walk out it is on you not the shop. It is all personal choice we have 5 shops in libby and they all serve the purpose they are spose to. Keep it local and smoke on!!!!!read full review
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Dayton2 dealsPickup100.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
365 Dayton Recreational is truly one of Dayton’s standout businesses. The moment you walk in, you’re met with kindness, professionalism, and a level of care that feels rare these days. The staff is consistently warm, patient, and incredibly knowledgeable — they make every customer feel seen and respected. The shop itself is spotless, welcoming, and thoughtfully organized, with a selection that shows real attention to quality. You can tell they take pride in doing things the right way, from compliance to customer service. What really sets 365 apart is the steady, positive presence they bring to our small town. They treat people like neighbors, not transactions, and it shows in every interaction. Dayton is genuinely better with them here.read full review
- MED & RECGoodBuds - Quincy4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins121.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
This place is the best. Came here on my way to a concert at the Gorge Amphitheater and got everything I needed. They have great selection, atmosphere and vibe. Hands-down I will be coming back to the shop anytime I’m in the area. No need to waste time shopping around again as the other stores in the area are pretty lackluster. Plus, there is a couple Sasquatch out in the field. So Cool!!read full review
- RECThe Bake Shop - GeorgePickup129.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
before I gush about this store and the employees here, especially Toby M. ...let me just say that it is tempered by the fact that I'm a flower only Fire Bros and this shop sometimes doesn't have the strains that I'm particularly looking for.....yet, I chose to drive here to buy time and again. The store employees are so helpful, professional, upbeat, and actually know what they are talking about--when they don't they are honest about it and will find the answer and are happy to do so. Appreciate you all. Toby M. However often has stood out as almost awesome budtender. One of the first times I came to this shop he was forced to deny me entry because I forgot my id but, he was so kind and professional about it and made me feel like coming back even tho I could have just hit another store in the way outta town .. after that they always took care of us, our fickle searching and hem hawing... 1000 repeat questions ... You get the picture. Best bud store eva! And my dog Bak Bak loves them too and has considered running away from home to be their door greater. They don't have chicken or cheese at this store tho so...read full review
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