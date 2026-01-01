Dispensaries with industry discounts in Sprague, Washington
Results 1-30 of 420
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECGoodBuds - Quincy4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins82.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
This place is the best. Came here on my way to a concert at the Gorge Amphitheater and got everything I needed. They have great selection, atmosphere and vibe. Hands-down I will be coming back to the shop anytime I’m in the area. No need to waste time shopping around again as the other stores in the area are pretty lackluster. Plus, there is a couple Sasquatch out in the field. So Cool!!read full review
All Dispensary results
- RECI-90 Green House - RitzvillePickup22.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECThe Green Nugget - Spokane39.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
Eddie is always amazing when I come in, takes good care of me and never rushes me. I can’t tell you how important that is for me as I’m so indecisive, but he never makes me feel bad about it. And it truly is why I come back. Eddie and Gage took good care of me today, and always smile when I come in. I used to drive out of my way to go to a different shop but this crew really keeps me coming back.read full review
- RECMagic Tree Collective54.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
It's how I wish all stores in WA were. Non corporate feel. Individual owned, staff are all incredible awesome (idk her name but the brunette who works there is an absolute gem!) I think my favorite part though is theres no fluff. Its not a huge selection but everything is hand selected by the owner who tests and does ample research before having any brand in his shop which allows me to feel confident with any selection. Even the $10ish range dabs are good, one of the only stores ive ever been at that doesnt have any of those nasty tasting dabs where you can taste garbage in them, rather its plants that wont flushed corrrectly, extra pesticides, crc degration, bad cure/storage process, etc. Highly recommend to anyone that does'nt wanna gamble getting some garbage stores will push onto clearance instead of throwing trash away. Its also very clean.read full review
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Dayton2 dealsPickup68.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
365 Dayton Recreational is truly one of Dayton’s standout businesses. The moment you walk in, you’re met with kindness, professionalism, and a level of care that feels rare these days. The staff is consistently warm, patient, and incredibly knowledgeable — they make every customer feel seen and respected. The shop itself is spotless, welcoming, and thoughtfully organized, with a selection that shows real attention to quality. You can tell they take pride in doing things the right way, from compliance to customer service. What really sets 365 apart is the steady, positive presence they bring to our small town. They treat people like neighbors, not transactions, and it shows in every interaction. Dayton is genuinely better with them here.read full review
- MED & RECHigh Desert Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins119.7 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I travel for work, and have checked out many different types of shops. The selection, the staff and their customer service constantly stands above the rest and I’m always impressed by the amount of deals and promo’s they have happening! Do yourself the favor and check them out! HIGHLY recommendread full review
- MED & RECThe Bake Shop - Yakima, Union GapPickup128.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECTomcat Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins180.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
By far my favorite dispensary in Montana. Best selection of high quality product at affordable prices. The customer service is excellent, their deals and discounts add a bonus to almost every purchase, the prices listed are tax included so there’s no shock when you get your total and their loyalty rewards point system is killer. I’m originally from the area, but moved out of state, and I always make sure to stop here when I come home to visit. Screw 5… 10/10 stars! Tomcat 4 Life! ONLY criticism is they need more merchread full review
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