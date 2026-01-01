Dispensaries with student discounts in Sprague, Washington
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- RECThe Green Nugget - Spokane39.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
Eddie is always amazing when I come in, takes good care of me and never rushes me. I can’t tell you how important that is for me as I’m so indecisive, but he never makes me feel bad about it. And it truly is why I come back. Eddie and Gage took good care of me today, and always smile when I come in. I used to drive out of my way to go to a different shop but this crew really keeps me coming back.read full review
- RECMagic Tree Collective54.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
It's how I wish all stores in WA were. Non corporate feel. Individual owned, staff are all incredible awesome (idk her name but the brunette who works there is an absolute gem!) I think my favorite part though is theres no fluff. Its not a huge selection but everything is hand selected by the owner who tests and does ample research before having any brand in his shop which allows me to feel confident with any selection. Even the $10ish range dabs are good, one of the only stores ive ever been at that doesnt have any of those nasty tasting dabs where you can taste garbage in them, rather its plants that wont flushed corrrectly, extra pesticides, crc degration, bad cure/storage process, etc. Highly recommend to anyone that does'nt wanna gamble getting some garbage stores will push onto clearance instead of throwing trash away. Its also very clean.read full review
- King Green IndustriesPickup187.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary4 dealsPickup188.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins189.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECLoveBuzz3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins252.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
My first time at Love Buzz, I was on Leafly searching for 420 sales on Drops - Mango. Love Buzz was in my neighborhood, the Mango Drops that I was looking for was on sale at 50% off. I ended up shopping on Saturday and returned for 420, to purchase some more Drops, my meds. On 420 they gave away free meal tickets for a Stoopid Burger. It made my day. I shopped there twice and will return and told my friends about Love Buzzread full review
- RECCultiv8Pickup253.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECSpeedy Janes- Hillsboro1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins269.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - ButtePickup in under 30 mins272.8 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Again thank you apogee. I got some blue pave a pain painkiller, pain reliever oh it's all good and I don't feel the pain the way I do, and again the prices were great the deals that they got going on is awesome the people are there the employees there do you know what they're talking about I recommend this to anybody thank you very much apogee thank you!read full review
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