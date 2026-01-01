Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Stevenson, Washington
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- INDIGENOUSQ'anápsu40.9 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
There’s not a thing I dislike honestly besides that they don’t have edibles above 250mg but that’s cause Washington has strict cannabis limits on stuff like that it’s not aloud to be sold in higher potency’s only the edibles have limits the flower and dabs have no restrictions on potencies though this place was built in 2023-24 it is absolutely beautiful inside a huge variety of products from oil flower rigs and edibles they even got infused drinks and champagnes it’s awesome I 10/10 recommend stopping by if you ever are in the area I go there all the time never had an issue always treated with the upmost respect it also has a really nice interior layout smells wonderful looks beautiful couldn’t ask for betterread full review
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- RECFarm Grass Table - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins15.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
I’ve had nothing but good experiences at Farm Grass Table. The people who work there are kind, patient, understanding, and incredibly helpful and on the rare occasion there was an issue with a purchase, they went above and beyond to make it right whether asked to or not. Time and time again they've shown they care far more about their customers than the money in those customer's pockets and as an added bonus they have a massive parking lot so parking has never been an issue regardless of how busy they might be lol give em a visit, ya wont regret itread full review
- MED & RECFrontier Farms Cannabis - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins17.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:30pm PT
Frontier Farms has a selected variety of all the best and OG smokable you'd want! They also have an amazing selection of edibles and consumables, and other products including smartly selected tools and gear, and their own branded sportswear--that truly reflects their origins from the area. The staff and bud-tenders are long-term and experienced in growing and the industry, and are awesome to learn from! They have the best location and wide hours of operation. I totally recommend you shop at Frontier Farms dispensary.read full review
- MED & RECGorge Greenery - Hood River6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins18.0 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
I've been coming here for a minute or two... I moved to Kelso WA. short time ago, but I still come here for my greenery. Best customer service I've had consistently for quite some time. Will never stop coming here, long as I can still drive! HIGHLY RECOMMEND IF YOU HAVE NOT BEEN HERE!read full review
- MED & RECSmoke on the MountainPickup24.2 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
- RECForbidden Cannabis Club - Carson3.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECNectar - Gresham 3rd28.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I went to this Nectar on a whim and was overwhelmed by the beauty of the store on 3rd street. The gorgeous setup of the glass, rolling papers, and merchandise in general was fantastic. This store has especially fantastic budtenders and management staff, as they helped me find the perfect strain for my ailments, the perfect oil for my rig, and the perfect gummies for my tummies. This was a great experience!read full review
- MED & RECThe Herbery - Fourth PlainPickup in under 30 mins32.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Always a smooth and easy process when shopping here. I really appreciate that the worker that checks IDs at the front door notes what order of customers have entered and who should be assisted next. The employees always have patience with helping me pick what I’m searching for. They have great brands. Highly recommend. This is my favorite shop to go to.read full review
- MED & RECHigh Mountain Rec3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins33.0 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECDeanz Greenz Portland - Division5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins33.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECDeanz Greenz Portland - Foster6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins36.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
One of my favorite dispensaries in Portland. Quality products with staff that is knowledgeable and they always have fantastic recommendations. In my most recent trip, Danny raved so much about the PDX Puffs premium pre-rolls I got two. I am thoroughly pleased. Velvety smooth joint, tasting exactly how he described it. The best pre-roll I have personally smoked since pre covid. Looking forward to coming back.read full review
- MED & RECLoveBuzz3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins36.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
My first time at Love Buzz, I was on Leafly searching for 420 sales on Drops - Mango. Love Buzz was in my neighborhood, the Mango Drops that I was looking for was on sale at 50% off. I ended up shopping on Saturday and returned for 420, to purchase some more Drops, my meds. On 420 they gave away free meal tickets for a Stoopid Burger. It made my day. I shopped there twice and will return and told my friends about Love Buzzread full review
- RECCultiv8Pickup37.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
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