Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to buy weed in Wisconsin? No, recreational weed is not legal in Wisconsin.

How old do I have to be to buy weed recreationally in Wisconsin? You cannot purchase recreational weed in Wisconsin.

Does Wisconsin accept out-of-state medical cards? Wisconsin does not recognize out-of-state medical marijuana cards.

Is weed decriminalized in Wisconsin? No, possession of weed is still illegal in Wisconsin.