Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Wisconsin
Results 1-30 of 39
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
No, recreational weed is not legal in Wisconsin.
You cannot purchase recreational weed in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin does not recognize out-of-state medical marijuana cards.
No, possession of weed is still illegal in Wisconsin.
Medical marijuana is legal for patients age 18 or older in Wisconsin. Those under 18 must have legal authorization from a parent or guardian.