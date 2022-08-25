Deals
Available today
Promotions
We support our Veterans and want them to get the medicine they need! We offer a 15% discount to all Veterans, thank you for your service.
* Valid Military ID must be provided at each time of purchase.
All Marijuana Handler Card Holders get a 15% off Discount.
OLCC Marijuana Handler Card must be provided at time of purchase. Discounts do not stack & some exclusions may apply
Seniors 65+ get a 10% discount off their purchase.
Discounts do not stack & exclusions may apply.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.