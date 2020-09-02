M........0 on September 8, 2020

great place, great location(no other dispo within 20 miles) staff is all friendly and helpful. my luminaries(budtenders) went above and beyond. All products I've had were either at or better quality than I expect. Price is on the average to low side for REC. I'm a new and loyal customer they earned. Thanks Lume. P.S. I've visited the Adrian Lume like 10 times before Petersburg opened, my review for them is equal to this.