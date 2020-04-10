26 products
Menta Mints - Wildberry
from verano
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30pack of 20
Menta Mints - Wintermint
from verano
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30pack of 20
Menta Mints - Green Tea
from verano
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30pack of 20
Tonic Water - Cucumber Watermelon (12oz)
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
97mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
Tonic Water - Tropical Punch 1:1 (12oz)
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
97mg
THC
97mg
CBD
$35each
Tonic Water - Mandarin Orange (12oz)
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
Tablets - Harmony 1:1
from verano
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$40each
Tablets - Comfort 2:1
from verano
54mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$40pack of 40
Tablets - Relief 14:1
from verano
8mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$40pack of 40
Menta Mints - Tangerine 1:1
from verano
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$30pack of 20
Tablets - Ascend THC
from verano
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40pack of 40
Incredibles Chocolate - Windy City Bar
from GTI
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
Incredibles Chocolate - Peanut Budda Buddha
from GTI
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
Mindy's 1:1 Honey Sweet Melon
from Cresco Labs
36mg
THC
43mg
CBD
$25pack of 20
G6 Cartridge - 500mg
from verano
82.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$85½ g
G Purps Cartridge - 500mg
from verano
77.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$85½ g
East Coast Sour Diesel Cartridge - 500mg
from verano
77.9%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$85½ g
Wedding Cake Cartridge - 500mg
from verano
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$85½ g
Sunshine OG Cartridge - 500mg
from verano
83.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$85½ g
Kosher Kush Cartridge - 500mg
from GTI
80.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$75½ g
Lavender Jones Cartridge - 500mg
from GTI
81.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender Jones
Strain
$75½ g
High Supply BHO Disposable Pen - Hybrid (500mg)
from Cresco Labs
69.39%
THC
0%
CBD
$65½ g
Green Line OG Liquid Live Resin Cartridge - 500mg
from Cresco Labs
89.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Line OG
Strain
$80½ g
Bio Jesus Liquid Live Resin Cartridge - 500mg
from Cresco Labs
85.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Bio-Jesus
Strain
$80½ g
Lime Sorbet Liquid Live Resin Cartridge - 500mg
from Cresco Labs
77.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime Sorbet
Strain
$80½ g
High Supply BHO Disposable Pen - Indica (500mg)
from Cresco Labs
69.58%
THC
0%
CBD
$65½ g
