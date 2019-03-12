Follow
Deals
Black Friday Special!
Valid 11/27/2019 – 12/3/2019
(NLB) Northern Lights Blueberry - $65 1/2 oz & $120 oz
No stacking Discounts While Supplies Last
All Products
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN
from GREEN N' PINK
15.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
100 ACRE WOOD
from FREEMAN FARMACEUTICALS
12.7%
THC
0%
CBD
100 ACRE WOOD
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BLOOD ORANGE AMETHYST
from GREEN N' PINK
16.4%
THC
0%
CBD
BLOOD ORANGE AMETHYST
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GOLDEN GOAT
from Oklahoma Cannabis Solutions
18.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GUAVA KUSH
from Oklahoma Cannabis Solutions
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Guava Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
LEMON CAKE
from Oklahoma Cannabis Solutions
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Cake
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
STRAWBERRY COUGH
from RED DIRT NURSERY
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from MR. RELEAF
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
TRUE OG
from Oklahoma Cannabis Solutions
26%
THC
0%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GHOST OF VON
from GREEN N' PINK
17.77%
THC
0%
CBD
GHOST OF VON
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
ABOMINAL COOKIE MONSTER x ORANGE COOKIES x MAC
from BUD CRAFTERS LLC
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
ABOMINAL COOKIE MONSTER x ORANGE CO
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CHOCOLOPE x LEMON HAZE
from BUD CRAFTERS LLC
19.8%
THC
0%
CBD
CHOCOLOPE x LEMON HAZE
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
FRUITY PEBBLES OG
from BUD CRAFTERS LLC
12.2%
THC
0%
CBD
FRUITY PEBBLES OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SAGE x BANGIN TICKET
from BUD CRAFTERS LLC
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
SAGE x BANGIN TICKET
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
TING x GOD FATHER x ABOMINAL COOKIE MONSTER
from BUD CRAFTERS LLC
17.6%
THC
0%
CBD
TING x GOD FATHER x ABOMINAL COOKIE
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
NORTHERN LIGHTS BLUEBERRY
from REEDINVESTMENTS
16.5%
THC
0%
CBD
NORTHERN LIGHTS BLUEBERRY
Strain
$65½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
WAX - BADDER - 1G
from HONEY WELL EXTRACTS
69.5%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Amnesia
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
SYRINGE - MANGO
from 1937 Farms
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
SYRINGE - WATERMELON
from 1937 Farms
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
SUGAR WAX - 9LB HAMMER
from Dose
69.23%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
SUGAR WAX - OG KUSH
from Dose
68.2%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
ICE CREAM CAKE - ROSIN
from 710 BOOTLEGGER EXTRACTS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
BUDDER - TRINITY - 1G
from TRINITY CANNA FARM
64%
THC
0%
CBD
Trinity
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
BIG SMOOTH - SHATTER
from 710 BOOTLEGGER EXTRACTS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Smooth
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
DO-SI-DOS - ROSIN
from 710 BOOTLEGGER EXTRACTS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
MIMOSA - ROSIN
from 710 BOOTLEGGER EXTRACTS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
HARDCORE OG - SHATTER
from 710 BOOTLEGGER EXTRACT
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hardcore OG
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
GELATO 33 - SHATTER
from 710 BOOTLEGGER EXTRACT
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
SUNDAE DRIVER - ROSIN
from 710 BOOTLEGGER EXTRACT
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
SOUR RAINBOWS
from Owly
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$26each
In-store only
STONEY STICKS
from KEEF
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$26each
In-store only
SUCKERS
from Owly
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$26each
In-store only
SUGAR FREE SUCKERS
from Owly
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$28each
In-store only
STRAWBERRY TONIC
from OKLAHOMA TONIC
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$22each
In-store only
ORANGE TONIC
from OKLAHOMA TONIC
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$22each
In-store only
MANGO TONIC
from OKLAHOMA TONIC
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$22each
In-store only
TINTURE - 1200MG THC
from 1937 Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$120each
In-store only
TINTURE - 1:1 THC/CBD - 1200MG
from 1937 Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$120each
In-store only
LEMON DROPS - 120MG
from Owly
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$30each
In-store only
WATERMELON TONIC
from OKLAHOMA TONIC
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$22each
In-store only
123