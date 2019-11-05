Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Year-round Maine medical marijuana caregiver dispensary. 1 Mill is located in Belfast Maine on Route 1 across from Perry's Nut House.
Serving medical cannabis to all areas of Maine including Waldo County (Belfast, Monroe, Swanville, Knox, Brooks and beyond), Bangor, Ellsworth, Rockland, Lincolnville, and more.
A wide array of THC and CBD products including platinum flower, $5 grams, edibles (gummies, chocolate bars, lollipops), vape pens and THC cartridges, shatter, wax, dabs, and more.
Accepting new patients with valid Maine Medical Marijuana cards & Visiting Patients with current medical card and ID.
All prices include Maine Sales Tax.