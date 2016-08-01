112th Street Cannabis is a State-licensed recreational marijuana shop located in Puyallup, Washington. Happily serving the Bonney Lake, Fife, Graham, Lakewood, Milton, Summit, Midland, South Hill, Parkland, Brookdale, Waller, Fern Hill, Spanaway, Sumner, Tacoma and surrounding areas. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff are here to help you find exactly what you are looking for, novice and seasoned consumer alike. Our incredibly broad selection includes 150+ flower strains, 100+ pre-rolls, 200+ concentrates, and 200+ edible and topical products. We offer high quality products at bargain prices, and our bud tenders’ excellent customer service and knowledge of the product can’t be beat! We run different specials every day of the week on flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, and edibles. You can find out about our daily specials updated every morning in the “Deal” section on our Leafly page. Aside from our fantastic daily specials, we always stock a huge selection of $3 pre-rolls, $15/g dab oils, $100 ounces of flower, $5-$7 grams of flower, $4 single serve edibles, and $15-$20 10-pack edibles. Some of the vendors that we are proud to carry include: Phat Panda, Artizen, Northwest Cannabis Solutions, US Cannabis, Skord, Bondi Farms, House of Cultivar, Re-Up, LBs & OZs, Golden Tree, Gabriel, Evergreen Negociants, 420 Natural, Liberty Reach, Soulshine Cannabis, Suncliff, Bodhi High, Nitro Honey, Cowlitz Gold, Dab Dudes, Hi Guys, Seattle Bubble Works, My Weed Bunny, Ionic, Optimum Extracts, Swifts, 4.20Bars, Journeyman, Moxey’s Mints, Stone Cold Soda, Verdelux, Zoots and more! Our online menus are updated daily so check back often to get the latest updates. If you would like to visit our store for a specific product you see on the menu and want to make sure it doesn’t sell out before you arrive, please give us a call so we can make sure to have what you’re after when you get here. Occasionally there are glitches in the menu feed so please call to verify that we still have a particular item in stock if you would like to come in to purchase it specifically. All of our prices include ALL taxes (excise + sales); what you see is what you pay. We look forward to seeing you and making you smile! ID POLICIES: MUST be 21 years of age or older and present a valid ID upon entry to the store, as well as at the register when checking out. We DO NOT accept ANY VERTICAL IDs, Passports, or Passport cards at this location. Valid forms of identification must NOT be expired and include the following: Non-vertical Driver’s License or ID card issued by any of the 50 United States of America or provinces of Canada (any other countries Driver’s license or ID cards are not acceptable). If you recently had to RENEW/UPDATE your License or ID and you are still waiting on the new card to arrive in the mail, we cannot accept the paper temporary ID alone. We must see BOTH your paper temporary ID and your previous plastic ID. DISCLAIMER: (a) "This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming." (b) "Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug." (c) "There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product." (d) "For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.” APPLICANTS: We are always looking for good people to join our team. If you are interested in working for us, please drop off your resume and cover letter with anyone behind the counter and they will see that it gets to right person.