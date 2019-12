bubba67 on December 4, 2019

Horrible Service, Bought a gram on the first day it opened, got it home and weighed it it is .94 Went back today to get a full gram and was given a second gram that was underwieght (weighed it in front of the owners) came out at .94 Started complaining and was escorted out of the store (by the supposed owner that would not give me her name). Horrible service outrageous prices for dried out underweight weed.