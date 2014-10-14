2020 Solutions has been Whatcom County's favorite cannabis shop since its inception in 2014. We are committed to responsibly selling cannabis in a welcoming, comfortable environment with a very passionate and knowledgeable staff. Our North Bellingham location was the second store to open, and is located on Guide Meridian next to Hilltop Restaurant.

At 2020 Solutions you can find everything from the highest quality cannabis grown by local artisanal cultivators to economical ounces from Washington's largest cannabis growers and everything in between. You can count on discovering the best quality concentrates, vape cartridges, topical, and edibles. Our amazing selection of products goes beyond cannabis to include the latest and greatest cannabis vaporizers as well as a wide assortment of pipes, bongs, and dab rigs. We hope you find what you are looking for on this menu, but if you are finding yourself with more questions, we encourage you to visit any of our convenient locations to work with one of our amazing budtenders. We look forward to serving you soon.

Warning: This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children. Marijuana products may be purchased or possessed only by persons twenty-one years of age or older.