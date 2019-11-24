Follow
2020 Solutions Daily Deals
Manager Monday - 10% off Select Strains & Products // Chewsday Twosday - 10% off Edibles and 2g of Flower // Wellness Wednesday - 10% off CBD products & Clean Green Certified // Thursdeighth - 10% off Select 3.5g Flower // Fill It Up Friday - 10% off Half Ounce & 20 off Full Ounce // Super 7 Saturday - 10% off 7g Flower // Shatter Sunday - 10% off Select Concentrates
Warning: This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children. Marijuana products may be purchased or possessed only by persons twenty-one years of age or older.
All Products
Black Cherry Soda by Sasquatch Cannabis Company
from Sasquatch Cannabis Company
21.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$2101 ounce
Peach Bellini by Inflorescence
from Inflorescence
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Peach Bellini
Strain
$75¼ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Lake of Fire by Suspended Brands
from Suspended Brands
21.98%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Lake of Fire
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
Blue Cheese by Sasquatch Cannabis Company
from Sasquatch Cannabis Company
16.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
Bubblegum by Sasquatch Cannabis Company
from Sasquatch Cannabis Company
20.13%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Harlequin by Green Haven
from Green Haven
4.8%
THC
8.3%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Black Cherry Cheesecake by Dope/Western Cultured/DawgStar
from Dope/Western Cultured/DawgStar
17.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Cheesecake
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Mr. Nice by Dope/Western Cultured/DawgStar
from Dope/Western Cultured/DawgStar
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Mr. Nice
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Cookies by Gabriel
from Gabriel
24%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Mimosa #2 by Hemp Kings
from Hemp Kings
19%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Mimosa #2
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Hemp Kings
from Hemp Kings
26.22%
THC
0.02%
CBD
GG #4
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
Cb Diesel by Bare
from Bare
8.89%
THC
14.48%
CBD
Cb Diesel
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
Tahoe Alien by Suspended Brands
from Suspended Brands
27%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Tahoe Alien
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Chocolope by Gabriel
from Gabriel
24%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$175½ ounce
$175½ ounce
Maui Wowie by Suspended Brands
from Suspended Brands
20.64%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Valley Girl by Equinox Gardens
from Equinox Gardens
26.9%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Valley Girl
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
Caviar Indica by Green Haven
from Green Haven
44.49%
THC
0.38%
CBD
Caviar Indica
Strain
$221 gram
$221 gram
Mamacita by 50 Fold
from 50 Fold
18.03%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Mamacita
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Purple Gasberry by 50 Fold
from 50 Fold
20.45%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Purple Gasberry
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
County Line Kush by Sticky Budz
from Sticky Budz
16.51%
THC
0.04%
CBD
County Line Kush
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Clementine by Sticky Budz
from Sticky Budz
17.86%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Triangle Sherbert by Hemp Kings
from Hemp Kings
24.48%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Triangle Sherbert
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
Rude Boi by Hemp Kings
from Hemp Kings
19.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Rude Boi
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
Orange Kush by Sticky Budz
from Sticky Budz
16.79%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Orange Kush
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Plush Berry by Suspended Brands
from Suspended Brands
25.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Plush Berry
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Banana Kush by Space Weed
from Space Weed
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$21⅛ ounce
$21⅛ ounce
New Glue by House of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
15.99%
THC
0.06%
CBD
New Glue
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Jungle Cookies by Equinox Gardens
from Equinox Gardens
26.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Jungle Cookies
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Blue Diesel by Solstice/C&D/Over The Top
from Solstice/C&D/Over The Top
21.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Diesel
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Strawberry Banana by Solstice/C&D/Over The Top
from Solstice/C&D/Over The Top
24.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Dutch Treat by Solstice/C&D/Over The Top
from Solstice/C&D/Over The Top
20.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Marmalade CBD by Solstice/C&D/Over The Top
from Solstice/C&D/Over The Top
20.54%
THC
7.59%
CBD
Marmalade CBD
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Legend of Nigeria by Solstice/C&D/Over The Top
from Solstice/C&D/Over The Top
25.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Legend of Nigeria
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Shurman CBD by Solstice/C&D/Over The Top
from Solstice/C&D/Over The Top
15.16%
THC
10.85%
CBD
Shurman CBD
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Perma Frost by Dope/Western Cultured/DawgStar
from Dope/Western Cultured/DawgStar
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Perma Frost
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Purple Cheddar #1 by Dope/Western Cultured/DawgStar
from Dope/Western Cultured/DawgStar
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Cheddar #1
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Berry Haze by Solstice/C&D/Over The Top
from Solstice/C&D/Over The Top
35.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry Haze
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Slurricane by 50 Fold
from 50 Fold
20.47%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
Super Lemon Haze by Equinox Gardens
from Equinox Gardens
23.5%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Diesel Thai by Falcanna
from Falcanna
28%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Diesel Thai
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
