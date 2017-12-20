2020 Solutions is one of the first recreational marijuana dispensaries in Washington. With locations throughout the state, 2020 Solutions promises to provide Sprague cannabis users with the finest cannabis options from local cultivators. The team is led by a group of knowledgeable budtenders who operate in full compliance with Initiative 502 and prioritize the needs of their cannabis clientele to ensure a positive experience. The 2020 Solutions staff invites guests with questions to stop by the dispensary or contact the team by phone or email. 2020 Solutions is committed to responsibly providing marijuana in a discreet, comfortable environment with a very passionate and knowledgeable staff. Sprague guests will find an extensive selection of designer cannabis products from top Washington cultivators. You will discover great products from Greenhaven, North Coast Growers, Elevate, Dream City, and Nature’s Reserve. Look for Clean Green Certified Cannabis from Emerald Twist as well. Their shelves are stocked with an array of high-quality strains like Pineapple Express, Green Crack, Jack Herer, Girl Scout Cookies, and Lodi Dodi. Concentrate connoisseurs will enjoy the deliciously terpy flavors from heavy-hitting shatters and wax by Millenium Extracts and SPP in flavors like Lemon Haze, Grape Ape, and Animal Sherbert. 2020 Solutions carries a full stock of award-winning baked goods including cookies and brownies as well as infused beverages and tinctures from well known suppliers such as Evergreen Herbal and Henderson Distribution, . For surface aches, Sprague guests can choose from fast-acting topicals and balms. Customers can also easily partake with prerolls or discreetly with the finest vape cartridges available in half- and full-gram sizes. 2020 Solutions currently accepts cash as a form of payment and has an ATM onsite for convenience. 2020 Solutions guests can stop by the dispensary each day throughout the week and enjoy daily deals and specials that discount top menu items. They offer a very generous loyalty program where Sprague marijuana patrons will earn discounts for every dollar spent. The dispensary will host Vendor Days and offer special deals on select vendor products. Guests can check the dispensary’s website for more offers and to follow 2020 Solution. Canna-customers will find 2020 Solutions just south of I-90 exit 245, right next to the well known Viking Drive-Inn on Fourth Street. Patrons will find a convenient lot with free parking. The dispensary staff welcomes marijuana consumers from Sprague, Fishtrap, Croskey, Ashby, Tokio, Ritzville, Davenport, Edwall, Harrington, Cheney, and Palm Lake to explore their inventory of cannabis goods. 2020 Solutions extends its services to customers in Canby, Oman, and Schoonover and caters to travelers that are 21+. Sprague is a small city located 30 minutes West of Spokane in Lincoln County, Washington. It is known as the “Little Town with a Big Heart” and is home to Sprague Lake Resort, which offers one of the best shore fishing lakes in the state. With several campgrounds and independent motels in the area, Sprague is an ideal destination for relaxation. Sprague is a short drive to Spokane, where travelers can experience vibrant city life and enjoy wine tastings at top wineries like Robert Karl Cellars, Barrister Winery, and Fenwyr Cellars. Visitors can try their luck at the Northern Quest Resort and Casino or indulge in spa services from La Rive Spa.