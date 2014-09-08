Welcome to PRC Conway! Open to all who are 21 and over and medically endorsed! This means that if you do happen to have a medical prescription or state authorization you can get a discount, as well as higher purchasing limits. If you don't, don't worry we do tons of deals and specials throughout the week. We have a large variety of products to fit any budget so stop in and find out why we were voted into the top three of Skagit's best dispensaries! We're easy to find in the big red barn 30 seconds west of I-5 off exit 221 in Conway. Very close to Mount Vernon and Burlington, a mere stones throw away from Stanwood, Arlington, Marysville, and Anacortes! Just an hour north of Seattle and about 30 minutes south of Bellingham! Come enjoy scenic Skagit Valley and all that it has to offer, from fine wines, cafe's and now... Washington Grown Cannabis! Open everyday at 9am! Save time order online at prcconway.com