253 Farmacy is a vertically-integrated recreational dispensary in Turners Falls, Massachusetts. This means we will grow, process, and serve the highest-quality cannabis products all on-site at our Montague store. We converted the old Hallmark Photography building outside Turner Falls into a novel facility, and created a 6.2 Acre cannabis campus; custom built and landscaped by our team made up of cannabis experts, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts. When creating 253 Farmacy, we really wanted to put our customers and local communities at the forefront of our retail stores. We hope to provide our customers with the largest SELECTION of cannabis products in the state, so they can have a grocery store or marketplace type experience. Waiting in lines are inconvenient, stressful, and really kill our vibe. We offer a specialized waiting experience with NO LINES, and a really amazing high-end lobby filled with marijuana antiques. First and foremost, all of our flower is DELI-STYLE meaning that our bud tenders can take it off the shelves, let you look/smell, and nug select. Our concentrates and cartridges of all sorts are OPEN-FACED in displays for customers to see the different strains and types of concentrates available for their choosing. To support our community we also are displaying local art of all various types for our customers to browse and make purchases at 100% artist commission. This way, we can all support our local artists!! Last but definitely not least, CUSTOMER SERVICE. We are all about customer service, and our bud tenders are highly educated on cannabis in general, and especially on all the products that we carry. Stop in and come check it out for yourself!