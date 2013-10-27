Established in 2013 under the Oregon Medical Marijuana Act signed by voters in 1998; we don't claim OG because we have proven it. For a long time, we are partnered with the best producers (growers) and processors (labs) in Oregon; Uplifted, Meraki, Avitas, Cascade High, Hush, CBDiscovery, White Label, Artifact, Beehive, Dr. Jollys, Sacred Herb, Lunchbox, Beatniks, Empower and Gron. We don't mean to boast but ask any of these friends or the ones we serve about our character. You will find out that we are honest, compassionate and dedicated. We are their "home" and are known as the "Cheers" of the cannabis industry here in Oregon. Not only do we have the most competitive prices and best customer service in Oregon but we also offer daily deals! We love saving you money each day of the week. Speaking of each day of the week, we are open every day, yes 365 days of the year, yes every holiday, from 10am to 10pm. We are here for you! Yes! we are the type of business that founded the Cannabis Industry, that small mom-and-pop shop with the moxie to fly 2 fingers in the air and do what is right. We Believe In All People, All Safe, All The Time, Love, Nature Quest. Don't miss out on our daily vendor specials. We offer our finest extracts, concentrates, flower and edibles at a discount to you! And, THC Recreation Station Salem now has loyalty stamp cards! Fill your card with 10 stamps and apply it towards 15% off your next purchase. Discounts stack up to 25% off! We give you a stamp with every visit and offer triple stamps (3X) if you purchase the vendor brand of the day! >Mo-Jave Monday - 20% off Mojave cartridges & 3x stamps, >Buddies Brand - 20% off Buddies Brand & 3x stamps, >Wyld Wednesday - $1.50 off WYLD 10-packs & 3x stamps, >Avitas Thursday - 10% off Avitas products & 3x stamps, >Smokiez Friday - 10% off Smokiez products & 3x stamps, >Shatterday - 20% off dabs & 3x stamps for Hush/Exhale, >Meraki Sunday - 10% off Meraki products & 3x stamps Additional savings include: $5 OFF your Rick Simpson Type Oil (RSO) Full Extracted Cannabis Oil (FECO) on Patient Tuesdays EVERYDAY Special discounts include: ! - Clinic Family Discount - If you have gone through our OMMP Registration Clinic at 1st Step Clinic, then ask for your 10% clinic family pricing! ! - Commuter Discount - If you commute from outside of Salem let us know and get 10% off! ! - Veterans Discount - Veterans receive 10% off! ! - Review Discount - Give us a review on Leafly or Google & receive 10% off! *****Did you know that our OMMP Patient Grower Registration Clinic is one of the longest running and most well respected marijuana medical facility in the country? Yes, it is! We began registering OMMP Patients and Growers in 2012***** 1st Step Clinic is still offering multiple OMMP Registration clinics each month. The next OMMP Patient Grower Registration Clinic is on Saturday, November 23rd. Please call 503-391-8214 Ext. 2 to make an appointment now. We are the best dispensary in Salem, Oregon and have been since 2013 We are proud to be the dispensary of choice for patients and customers in Salem, South Salem, South Central, Southeast Salem, Morningside, and Southeast Mill Creek. >>>>>Vendors’ Notice: We are asking that all vendors schedule an appointment for introduction and possible vending opportunities. This is due to our clinic and patient scheduling and our daily operation needs.<<<<<