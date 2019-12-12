Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
The winter cold can wreak havoc on your skin. Try the Escape Artists recovery cream with CBD to fix those rough spots. 20% off today
About
Euflora 3D is located in the heart of Denver's RiNo Art District off Brighton Blvd. Boasting one of Denver's few greenhouses where shoppers can view cannabis cultivation first hand. This location was purchased in 2015 when it was Denver Discrete Dispensary (3D) which, a year earlier, became the first store in the United States to legally sell marijuana!
Euflora stores have given a modern spin on cannabis shopping, offering an open floor plan that is easy to browse as well as displays allowing you to view and smell the product up close. It is the goal of our knowledgeable and trained budtenders to offer each customer guidance in choosing the right strain or product to meet their needs. Greenhouse grown craft cannabis, edibles, & concentrates made with 💚 (21+) www.eufloracolorado.com
Come experience the difference that sets us apart.