Euflora 3D is located in the heart of Denver's RiNo Art District off Brighton Blvd. Boasting one of Denver's few greenhouses where shoppers can view cannabis cultivation first hand. This location was purchased in 2015 when it was Denver Discrete Dispensary (3D) which, a year earlier, became the first store in the United States to legally sell marijuana!

Euflora stores have given a modern spin on cannabis shopping, offering an open floor plan that is easy to browse as well as displays allowing you to view and smell the product up close. It is the goal of our knowledgeable and trained budtenders to offer each customer guidance in choosing the right strain or product to meet their needs. Greenhouse grown craft cannabis, edibles, & concentrates made with 💚 (21+) www.eufloracolorado.com

Come experience the difference that sets us apart.