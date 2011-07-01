Wezel
Easy parking, nice staff, very patient, and good prices. I would not hesitate to stop here if your in the area.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.4
10 reviews
Easy parking, nice staff, very patient, and good prices. I would not hesitate to stop here if your in the area.
Clean atmosphere, friendly, and informative staff. Colby was very helpful, I have visited dispensaries in the past and have learned more in my one interaction with Colby, than I have in total visits overall. Best yet, they offer a cash incentive for cab drivers who bring visitors. Win win for all 💜✌🤗
Out of all of the dispensaries in Denver that we were able to stop to during our trip, this was by far the absolute best! Staff is friendly and willing to help answer any questions. Great prices on products
Amazing place Kolby is amazing and very professional. If you are from out of town this is the place to come to feel comfortable. It’s bc he’s a TX gentleman. Thank you so much man - made our stay in Denver that much better. Nothing but positive vibes.
First time in Denver. Sampled a few dispenseries across town and this was by far our favorite. The atmosphere is next level, it really feels like you are in a movie, if that makes any sense. Our bud tender was super nice, she was so knowledgeable and welcoming, it really topped off our experience. Each bud has It’s own little podium with an interactive screen that tells you about its corresponding strain. The edible section is plentiful and just awesome, and they have a good selection of vape pens and cannabis creams! We were in the shop for about 30 mins and were not even rushed once, we actually enjoyed our conversation with our budtender! I recommend this place 100% and we will be coming back any time we aren’t Denver ! Oh and don’t forget to check out the coolest part in the back room where you can look at all of the plants flourishing and growing. Truly an experience! :)
Can't say enough good things about this location. They are doing road construction in front so they were not busy. The two bud tenders went above and beyond with all my questions and even showed me their onsite grow room from an observation area. Loved the design of the place too. Very clean and modern. The cannabis selection was good as well. The Bubba Tom Hill I was recommended may be my new favorite strain. Grape Ape was fantastic as well.
I came in during a promostional month for O.Pen and ended up leaving with 2 500mg craft cartridges for like $70 after tax most other places have them still going for 80-100 for just 1 so that was a pleasnt surprise. Similar to their other location that I reviewed a few years back this location has a very welcoming open style vibe to it. I don't really love the 1 on 1 set ups because I love taking my sweet time. But all the budtenders and I guess 2 managers were extremely helpful when I needed it so that's great! Thanks for all the help Marcus, Bobcat and Johnny! I also picked up some of their gorilla glue #1 (just a gram to try it) it was a little dry and only test at 9% but it was such a great high. A LOT better than I was expecting so that's always great.
Marissa and Vince were so helpful and educational,for sure come back again! Thx!
had great from service Marissa, Marcus and vince! The new shop amazing!
Beautiful shop, friendly staff! Thanks so much for a great experience :)